The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Rattenbury wants 'clarity' to aid future MLA complaint handling

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greens leader Shane Rattenbury hopes a review of the allegations levelled at Johnathan Davis will provide greater clarity on what parties should do if they face similar issues in the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.