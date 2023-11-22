The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Canberra

'It's pretty wrecked': Millar defies back injury in Australian PGA comeback

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
November 22 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It would be some story if Matt Millar could claim the Australian PGA championship this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.