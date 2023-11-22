'It's pretty wrecked': Millar defies back injury in Australian PGA comeback

It would be some story if Matt Millar could claim the Australian PGA championship this week.
"Story or miracle," Millar laughed. "Honestly, I'll be happy just to play and get through it without any dramas. Hopefully I can play again next week. It'll be a bit of a case by case, hole by hole, shot by shot."
Because Millar has barely been able to play golf this year, with the 47-year-old pencilled in for back surgery in January to fuse two spinal bones together.
A combination of rest, injections, and rehabilitation might give Millar a window - however small it may be - to get through the Australian PGA championship at Brisbane's Royal Queensland and next week's Australian Open in Sydney.
But Millar - who opted into this week's tournament after playing back-to-back rounds at Federal in Canberra just days ago - concedes his back could go at any time.
"I've got a large problem with the L5-S1 joint. It's pretty wrecked," Millar said.
"No disc left between it and the one above, so it's trying to fuse itself by growing a bone off the side but that's not really working because that bone gets in the way when you bend through impact and beyond when you're hitting shots.
"It collides with the bone, and there are nerves running through there which can get trapped as well. It's pretty challenging to manage, that's for sure.
"We'll have a fusion done of the L5-S1 in January. It's not ideal, but it's probably the only way forward really, to be able to play any golf. I want to play some senior golf going forward, so I've got to make sure I do that and get that right for a couple of years' time."
Three-time Australian PGA champion and 2022 British Open winner Cameron Smith will enter as the tournament favourite in Brisbane on Thursday morning, while plenty of eyes will be on Min Woo Lee, Cameron Davis, Adam Scott and Polish talent Adrian Meronk.
Whether he is hampered by a back injury or not, it seems the kind of field Millar is loving being a part of.
"Absolutely, I really look forward to it, especially at the moment considering I haven't really been able to play this year," Millar said.
"I've been really fighting the back injuries a lot, and will probably only get the opportunity - if it holds together - to play this week and next week in Sydney. Then I'll be having an operation done in early January and be out for some time from there.
"It's been another long year, not being able to play as much as I'd like. I'm certainly really excited about this one, but I probably don't really have much form on the board though.
"There are some good fields this week and next week, that's for sure. Europe have brought a pretty good field with them, some Americans, and your household names here - Smith, Adam Scott, Leishman, not to mention some others as well. It's certainly a good field, so if you want to win, you'll have to play well."
