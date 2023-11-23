National property figures hit record high as Canberra lags behind

Australian property values have recovered from the recent downturn to hit a record high in November but Canberra's home values have lagged far behind.
After peaking in April 2022, national home values fell by 7.5 per cent to January 2023 and have since risen by 8.1 per cent, CoreLogic's daily index data revealed.
It takes the national property market to a record high as of Wednesday, November 22.
CoreLogic executive research director Tim Lawless said despite higher interest rates, the "V-shaped recovery" was the result of "remarkably low" supply compared to a level of demand that was in line with the five-year average.
ACT home values were on a similar trajectory as the national index until around January, when there was "clearly a divergence" between the two, Mr Lawless said.
Since the ACT's cyclical high in May 2022, home values fell 7.9 per cent, bottoming out in March 2023. Home values have only increased 1.6 per cent since then.
Mr Lawless said Canberra had seen an upswing in advertised homes for sale but not enough buyers to meet the supply.
"Vendors really pushed the sell button and we started to see a lot more stock coming into the market and there simply wasn't the buyer demand to absorb that level of stock," he said.
The number of properties for sale in Canberra was about 16 per cent above average levels for this time of year, Mr Lawless said.
Housing finance data showed while the value of lending in the ACT was down about 30 per cent over the past year, demand from investors and first-home buyers was sitting at average levels.
Mr Lawless said it appeared as though "subsequent buyers" were lying low.
"Subsequent buyers will be people who already have a home that might be considering upgrading or downsizing and simply seem to be sitting on their hands at the moment," he said.
ACT home values were likely to stay fairly stable in the near future, Mr Lawless said.
"We're not seeing any signs of advertised supply coming down, in fact it's still trending higher," he said.
"So if anything, we might even see some more heat coming out of the marketplace."
