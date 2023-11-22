Moderate your expectations for a lasting centre shift in the Liberals

The best political coups are short, sharp and decisive. They leave opponents completely vanquished and mark the start of a new era. Get with it, or get lost.
The moderates within the Canberra Liberals certainly won a victory at a drawn out annual party meeting on Tuesday night. But not a total victory.
Dumping the party's president, John Cziesla, an ally of the conservative Zed Seselja, in favour of an empty chair is the surest sign in years the branch has recognised its electoral fortunes are best forged in the centre.
The move is a sign, too, that Elizabeth Lee's more moderate vision has membership backing, putting the Opposition Leader on a surer footing heading into next year's election.
However, Deputy Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson's support for the conservative management committee ticket puts him at odds with Ms Lee, who backed the moderates. Neither ticket won all spots.
READ MORE:
A moderate vice-president, an empty chair and a conservative policy director walk into a meeting. It's not a joke; it's tricky political terrain.
The moderates might have clinched victory on Tuesday night. But their semi-defeated opponents may yet vow vengeance in response.
It's a new dawn for the party but don't expect lasting peace.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.