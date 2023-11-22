The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics
Analysis

Moderate your expectations for a lasting centre shift in the Liberals

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 22 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The best political coups are short, sharp and decisive. They leave opponents completely vanquished and mark the start of a new era. Get with it, or get lost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.