'We would like a little bit more support': Cavalry call for help in hosting Korean giants

It's a chance to bring an Asian baseball giant to Canberra.
The Canberra Cavalry just want a bit of help from the ACT government to make it happen.
The ABL opening round has gone viral in both South Korea and Japan thanks to the influx of players Down Under.
It's seen a massive spotlight on the Cavalry with two of the ABL's three biggest social media posts this season involving the capital's baseball team.
The ABL announcement of the Kia Tigers playing for Canberra attracted more than 100,000 views on Instagram, while a hit by Cavalry first-base Junpei Azuma, from the Yokohama Baystars, reached more than 300,000 people on X.
Korean baseball fans were even at Blacktown last weekend to watch the Cavalry play Sydney.
That glare will be on Narrabundah Ballpark this weekend for the Cavalry's first home series of the season - against the Melbourne Aces - which starts with game one of four on Thursday night.
Korean club Tigers, who visited the facilities in September, will have five players with the Cavalry over the course of the summer and they're considering holding their pre-season "spring training" in Canberra in February.
It would again bring the Asian spotlight on the ACT with all the Tigers' stars set to descend on the capital.
Cavalry general manager Ciaran O'Rourke said it was a massive opportunity not only for the ABL club, but for Canberra's exposure in Asia.
The Tigers would look to hire not only Narrabundah Ballpark, but one of the adjoining fields as well for the duration of their spring training.
But the Cavalry are set to make a loss on hosting the Tigers as they quoted the Korean giants the rental cost for the respective grounds.
The government will hit the Cavalry with an additional charge due to extra work required to ensure the fields are at a suitable standard.
The matter was even raised during a government standing committee inquiry into annual and financial reports last week.
"If we have to pay the full fee then we're probably going to take a loss," O'Rourke said.
"But in saying that we're willing to take a loss because how often do you get a professional club wanting to bring 45 players and 20 staff to Canberra?
"We have a brilliant opportunity ... for Canberra as a city to put itself in front of eyeballs in a new country and we would like a little bit more support from the ACT government in terms of making that happen."
ABL ROUND 2
Thursday: Canberra Cavalry v Melbourne Aces at Narrabundah Ballpark, 6.30pm. Game two Friday 6.30pm, game three Saturday 6pm and game four Sunday 1pm.
