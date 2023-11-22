The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Canberra

'We would like a little bit more support': Cavalry call for help in hosting Korean giants

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
November 22 2023 - 6:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a chance to bring an Asian baseball giant to Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.