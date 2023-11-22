Man hit another man in the face and head with hammer, police allege

A Canberra man struck a man in the head repeatedly with a hammer after approaching a group sitting outside a home in the early hours of the morning, police say.
Police say the same man - a 31-year-old from Banks - was involved in a crash a few hours earlier, when he caused significant damage to a parked car.
In that first incident, police say a grey BF Ford Falcon was parked in a Majura Park car park about 9.30pm on Friday, November 17.
The Ford's driver was nearby, and saw a white Toyota Landcruiser drive into the back of his vehicle, causing significant damage. The Landcruiser drove off.
Police say about 1.40am on the Saturday, a group of people were sitting in the front yard of their residence in Kingston when three men approached.
The man who had been driving the Landcruiser was allegedly carrying knife and a hammer.
"Police will allege the man then struck one of the people sitting at the Kingston residence with a hammer in the face and back of the head, and repeatedly threatened them," police said in a statement.
"Upon police arrival, the group of men took off. Police located the group of men in the white Toyota Landcruiser a short time later in Kingston."
Police breathtested the 31-year-old, who returned a reading of 0.144. He was arrested, and is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, reckless threat to kill a person, damage property and driving related charges.
