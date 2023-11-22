The Canberra Times
Man hit another man in the face and head with hammer, police allege

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 23 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:30am
A Canberra man struck a man in the head repeatedly with a hammer after approaching a group sitting outside a home in the early hours of the morning, police say.

