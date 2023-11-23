'Neutral ground': MPs urge Canberra AIS to counter 'intense' state rivalry

Canberra's three federal MPs insist the Australian Institute of Sport belongs in the national capital as "intense" intra-state sporting competition and a high degree of parochialism requires "neutral ground" for training Australia's elite athletes.
The federal Labor member for Fenner Andrew Leigh, member for Canberra Alicia Payne, and member for Bean David Smith have released their joint submission to the Albanese government-ordered independent review of the infrastructure needs of the ageing and not fit-for-purpose AIS campus in Bruce.
The review, which is looking at the AIS's "optimal location" ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics, has sparked a furious response from Canberra figures, such as Chief Minister Andrew Barr and independent Senator David Pocock. It has also led to a "very suspicious" Queensland LNP senator Matthew Canavan suggesting "maybe the fix is in" on a possible move to south-east Queensland.
Dr Leigh, Ms Payne, and Mr Smith have told the review they are "incredibly proud" of the 42-year-old Canberra-based institution and stated the AIS with "significant" investment "belongs" in the "neutral" Canberra.
"In a nation in which intra-state sporting competition can be intense and invoke a high degree of parochialism, locating the AIS within a state could significantly undermine the work of the institution," their submission reads.
"State sporting institutions may be less likely to send their athletes to a state-based AIS in a rival jurisdiction. Comparatively, the AIS Bruce campus is on 'neutral ground' and attracts athletes from around the nation."
The MPs also said the AIS needed to maintain ties with the national Parliament and other national institutions.
"It ensures that the AIS remains front of mind for the federal government," they said.
"It allows school students from across Australia to visit the AIS as part of their school excursions to Canberra. Over 160,000 students visit Canberra annually and 120,000 of them visit the AIS during their trip."
Pointing to The Canberra Times' reporting on the AIS master plan, released under freedom of information laws, the three MPs said the potential cost of relocation - between $600 million to over $1 billion - was "exorbitant" and carried significant risks.
"Planning, approval and construction timelines could be extensive and leave our elite athletes without fit-for-purpose support from the AIS in the lead-up to only the third Olympic games to be hosted by Australia," they said.
"The FOI documents provide clear evidence that the most cost-effective and least disruptive option is to upgrade the existing facilities at one-third to one-fifth of the cost of relocation. This option would not require land acquisition or other significant and potentially risky expenditure."
The MPs blamed the former Coalition government for neglecting the AIS for "far too long", saying it must be allowed to fulfil its mandate in Bruce through updated infrastructure and new facilities.
They said it was the home of Australian sporting excellence and much of Australia's sporting success could be directly attributed to the work of the AIS since it was established in 1981.
It employs more than 340 staff at the Bruce campus and has, this year, held over 185 training camps across 32 different sports, hosted more than 5000 athletes, coaches and support staff while receiving over 240,000 visitors across 22 events at Canberra Stadium.
Submissions into the review have closed and the two reviewers, Erin Flaherty and Robyn Smith, are due to deliver their report before the end of the year.
While Queensland officials have lobbied in the past for an AIS relocation, the Queensland government has declined the opportunity to pitch for the "national home of sport", easing fears of an interstate fight for the AIS.
In an interview with The Canberra Times, Senator Canavan declared his state was already getting enough and may struggle with extra infrastructure associated with a home Olympics and Paralympics.
"I'm very suspicious. I don't think governments tend to start reviews like this unless they know what the answer is or what the answer they'd like to be. And it seems very strange," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.