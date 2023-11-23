Plans for $121 million new private school move ahead

Development of a new private school in Molonglo Valley could begin next year, if the proposal gets the green light from the ACT planning authority.
The Anglican Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn has submitted a development application for the Stromlo Forest Anglican College in Wright.
If approved, the school is expected to welcome about 1850 students from early learning to year 12.
It is estimated to cost a total $120.85 million, the application stated.
The first stage would include the early learning centre and kindergarten, which are planned to open to students in 2026. The primary school, secondary school and college would be built over the following three years.
To be developed over six stages, the entire campus would be delivered over a period of 14 years, the application stated.
Colliers national director project leaders Iain Davidson said "extensive" community consultation had already taken place.
"Feedback provided has been very valuable in a number of ways, such as ensuring safe access for pedestrians, bike and car transport and facilities are flexible and fit for purpose as well as facilities for community sporting organisations," he said.
Under the proposal, five main buildings would be constructed around the central campus commons and a welcome area overlooking an AFL-sized oval.
The buildings would vary in height up to five storeys plus plant equipment at the roof level.
A single-storey building for the early learning centre and four kindergarten classrooms are planned to open for the 2026 school year.
This would be followed by a four-storey junior school for years 1 to 6 in 2027, a five-storey senior school for years 7 to 9 in 2028 and a four-storey college for years 10 to 12 in 2029.
A single-storey gymnasium would open by 2030 while the final stage, including the auditorium, would open in 2040.
Once fully developed the campus would include an upper and lower concourse to address the substantial elevation changes across the site.
The Anglican Church Property Trust Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn was chosen by the ACT government to develop and operate a new school on the 5.1-hectare site.
Block 6, section 51, Wright is currently unleased Territory Land in the custodianship of the ACT government's Suburban Land Agency that would be leased to the diocese upon approval of the development application.
The period for representations on the development application closes on December 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.