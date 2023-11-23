Times Past: November 24, 1964

On this day in 1964, The Canberra Times reported on the first official recording of Aboriginal songs from the Northern Territory.
The Australian Institute of Aboriginal Studies had transferred the corroboree from the Stone Age to the modern world of hi-fi.
This was done by Alice Moyle, ethnomusicologist for the institute, who made field recordings on visits to the Northern Territory in 1962 and 1963.
A selection of the recordings were transferred to five long-play discs - the first to be produced by the institute.
Mrs Moyle obtained her material with portable, battery-powered equipment at Aboriginal camps on mission stations and welfare settlements in and adjacent to the Arnhem Land Reserve.
The institute was not promoting the recordings and had no plans to release them on the commercial market.
The cover design for the album was taken from a bark painting, which featured some of the subjects in the songs recorded, including an eagle, a coconut and a porpoise.
