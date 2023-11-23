'Show me the money': Canberra record-breakers bring men's team dream closer

Record support for Canberra United this season, including another massive crowd expected this Sunday at McKellar Park, could be just the thing to seal the deal for a men's A-League team.
It's understood United is on track to match all of last season's ticketing revenue from its opening two home games alone, the second of which is this Sunday, where former Canberra player and Matildas star Emily van Egmond will line up for the Newcastle Jets.
United has also more than doubled its membership revenue this season off the back of Women's World Cup fever.
It's all making a strong business case for potential investors to back Canberra United as the A-League Men's next expansion team following Auckland's successful bid.
"Show me the money," United A-League Women coach Njegosh Popovich joked would be his message to potential investors.
"We're obviously a foundation club that's been a female-only club since its inception and I think that comes with a pedigree in itself."
"We're of the hope that we can just better our environment.
"If that's the case that adding an A-League Men's team is going to do that for us and professionalise the club more, then of course we'd be open to it, and looking forward to it."
Like other Matildas in the A-League Women this season, van Egmond is a huge drawcard, and Canberra fans will enjoy her homecoming this weekend.
As a born and bred Novocastrian the Jets were her first professional team, but her second-most A-League games have actually been played with United. Van Egmond was also playing for Canberra in 2010 when she made her Matildas debut.
"We are hoping to break the crowd attendance record again this weekend if the weather holds up," Popovich said.
"With talent like that [van Egmond] on display, why wouldn't you turn up?
"She's one of the best midfielders in the country with an ability to unlock defences with her passing and she can score from outside the box, so we'll have to be on our game."
Despite having a young squad, United continues to produce its own international-calibre talent, with Chloe Lincoln and Sasha Grove again named in the Young Matildas this week.
Along with Grove and Lincoln's selections, New Zealand teenager Ruby Nathan also earned a call-up to her first senior international squad.
It only adds to Canberra's proud history of churning out superstars like current Matildas van Egmond, Hayley Raso, Ellie Carpenter, Lydia Williams, Mackenzie Arnold, Amy Sayer and Clare Hunt.
With injuries to Maria Rojas and Hayley Taylor-Young, Popovich will lean on United's depth of young talent to get the job done against Newcastle.
"If you want to challenge yourself, always do that against the best and this is a great opportunity for our players to prove themselves," Popovich said.
"I'm sure there's young players chomping at the bit to get some minutes and even a start this weekend."
