The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Canberra

'It benefits the broader community': Universal child care backed by key govt adviser

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
November 23 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every child should have access to three days of care a week and the child care subsidy for lower income families should be raised to 100 per cent, under reforms recommended by the Productivity Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.