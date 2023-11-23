'It benefits the broader community': Universal child care backed by key govt adviser

Every child should have access to three days of care a week and the child care subsidy for lower income families should be raised to 100 per cent, under reforms recommended by the Productivity Commission.
As the federal government looks at ways to boost productivity and workforce participation, the PC has backed a move towards a universal early childhood education system to improve outcomes for children and increase the ability of parents, particularly women, to take on more paid work.
In a draft report, the commission recommended that the activity test for access to the childcare subsidy be relaxed. It said the change would deliver a 12 per cent boost in the use of child care and drive a 3.4 per cent increase in hours worked - equivalent to adding an extra 20,700 full-time workers. The annual cost of the change would be $2.5 billion.
The commission's report on the sector, commissioned by Treasurer Jim Chalmers, identified significant gaps and shortcomings in the system, including costs beyond the reach of lower income parents, operating hours that did meet parental needs and an absence of services in some areas.
The early childhood education system has grown rapidly in the past decade to reach 18,500 services, almost doubling the number of places on offer, but the PC warned there was still a long way to go to achieve universal access.
Despite this growth, the Mitchell Institute reported last year that more than nine million people live in "childcare deserts" where there are more than three children for every available place.
As at 2021, only 57 per cent of children aged five year or less attended child care and a third of families relied on grandparents to look after their kids while they were at work.
Early Childhood Education Minister Anne Aly said government investments and reforms were "making early learning more affordable and accessible ... but we know there is more work to do".
"We're working to build the world class early childhood education sector our children deserve, and that adapts to the needs of Australian families," Ms Aly said.
Early childhood education is considered to improve academic and social skills in children and enables parents to enter paid employment or increase their work hours.
The workforce participation of mothers, most of them with children four years or younger, jumped 10 percentage points to 75 per cent in the 12 years to 2021, coinciding with the significant expansion in childcare services.
Workforce participation, which is the proportion of working age adults with a job or looking for employment, has climbed in the last 10 years from less than 65 per cent to an equal record-high 67 per cent as the tight labour market has drawn in more workers, particularly women and young people.
Female workforce participations has reached 62.8 per cent, the highest level on record.
"[Childcare] enables mothers in particular to maintain a connection to the labour force when children are very young, and allows for increasing hours of work as children grow," the Productivity Commission said.
"This has positive effects on their lifetime earnings and enables them to use and continue to develop their skills, which can offer benefits to the broader community as well as individuals."
But many families, particularly those on low incomes, reported that cost remained a significant barrier to accessing childcare.
Average fees jumped 20 per cent in the four years to December and an Australian couple with two children in care faces out-of-pocket expenses 50 per cent greater than similar families in other advanced economies, according to international comparisons.
But the Productivity Commission found that the federal government's boost to the childcare subsidy meant that, in real terms, families were spending less than they were in 2018.
"Government subsidies seem to have achieved their goal of reducing expenses," the commission said.
Education Minister Jason Clare said the government's Cheaper Child Care package had cut the cost of child care by 13.2 per cent.
The commission report said, however, that the subsidy system was "overly complex" and difficult to use, resulting in some families avoiding using childcare.
"Families find it difficult to understand their entitlements, which in some cases leads families on low incomes to pay for unsubsidised hours or to not use [childcare]," the PC said.
"Furthermore, these complex settings do not encourage greater labour force participation or keep a lid on government expenditure."
The commission supports the goal of achieving universal child care, by which it means each child would have access to 30 hours of care a week. It added that universal access does not "mean compulsory, full-time or fully subsidised access".
But it said the achieve this aim, there needed to be a substantial expansion in the child care workforce, which is being crimped by low rates of pay, uncompetitive employment conditions and a lack of career opportunities.
The commission suggested the government consider fundamental reform of how childcare is funded, including the possibility of providing a flat-rate subsidy to all families.
It said offering a 90 per cent subsidy to all families would increase parent work hours by 2.8 per cent, lifting income tax revenue by $480 million for an annual cost of $4.1 billion.
But it warned such a change would largely benefit higher income families, given that many with low incomes already received the 90 per cent subsidy.
The PC said it would model other funding options for its final report, which is due to be handed to the government in June next year.
"The Productivity Commission's inquiry will help chart a course to a universal early childhood education and care system," Mr Clare said.
