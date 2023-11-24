French resistance: the NGA gets gauche with Gauguin

As French post-impressionists go, you could do much worse than Paul Gauguin.
The country landscapes, those exotic Tahitian girls - the next big blockbuster at the National Gallery of Australia will pull in the crowds without much effort.
Gauguin's World: Tna Iho, Tna Ao, which opens on June 29, 2024, will light up the Canberra winter with the kind of luminous canvases Australians just can't get enough of.
And it's not that Australians are just dripping with amazing taste; not all NGA blockbusters are created equal, and some have been and gone with underwhelming queues and middling reviews.
But the gallery has always known it's onto a good thing if it brings in another French show, and all the better if the works are old.
Monet, Cezanne, Versailles, Cartier - we love French stuff, and the NGA is all for it.
But I'm not the only one who clocked the weird, awkward promotional image supplied by the gallery upon Wednesday's announcement.
Seeing gallery director Nick Mitzevich grinning in front of a lakeside cafe (that's Lake Burley Griffin, of course) at which two attractive young people lounge in what is presumably what most Australians imagine French people go about wearing all day long was jarring, to say the least.
Or maybe not. Maybe it's par for the course for an institution for which marketing is everything.
The gallery does love to get themed up when preparing for a new blockbuster, especially when it comes to merch. Sunflower seeds for Botticelli to Van Gogh, blooms in vases for Cressida Campbell, newsboy caps and shaving kits for Turner (it made sense at the time). It's all very opportunistic and commercial, but even a premier national collecting institution has gotta make a buck.
But - a cafe with someone in a beret and a stripey top eating a croissant?
Anyone who's ever been to France would have been either disappointed or vindicated to note pretty much nobody wears berets. Baguettes, yes. Stripey tops? Well, no more than anywhere else. I'd hazard a guess most people in Australia have a stripey top or two in their wardrobes and don't even think of France when wearing them.
But marketing, schmarketing. My beef is that it's Dr Mitzevich lui-même who's on record as saying he dislikes the term "blockbuster" when referring to the kind of great, big, glitzy international shows the gallery does so well.
So why did he have to get so ... gauche with Gauguin?
Using "blockbuster" when referring to big art shows suggests they will be popular, and talked about, that there will be queues and a buzz. It places art up there with Taylor Swift and grand finals.
Even the late former NGA director Betty Churcher, who first championed the big crowd-pleasers, ultimately didn't really mind her nickname "Betty Blockbuster" - she was all about bringing art to the masses.
But why is the gallery now so happy to paint the masses - those masses and masses of people who will hopefully flock to Gauguin next winter - as so tacky?
Its most popular show to date, 2010's Masterpieces from the Musee d'Orsay, broke all Australian records for gallery attendance, had queues for days and was extended for a month.
It was in response to this show the gallery introduced timed ticketing, and it was also the last time the gallery was fully open about the vast logistical exercise involving in bringing dozens of priceless works across the oceans, not to mention the astronomical cost.
The gallery was able to bask in the glow of Masterpieces for several years afterwards, and has tried to recreate it many times since, with Van Gogh's immortal Sunflowers, the opulence of Versailles, the pretty jewels of Cartier, and Monet - lots of Monet.
In fact, the Australian penchant for French art in Canberra goes way back. By the time Gauguin opens next year, it will be exactly 40 years since Canberrans first queued for Monet.
The then two-year-old gallery unveiled The Great Impressionists, 100 works from the Courtauld Collection in London on June 1, 1984, and people went gaga for it.
Thirty-five years later, the gallery opened another blockbuster impressionist exhibition, Monet: Impression Sunrise, which would become another of its greatest hits.
But maybe, just maybe, Australians love French art for its inherent beauty and mastery, without the need for the added visual tackiness?
Or maybe not. Who am I to judge how the NGA tries to market its wares? Maybe the stripey top and croissant is exactly what punters need to get in the mood.
It's just all very ... blockbuster, isn't it?
