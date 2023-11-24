The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

French resistance: the NGA gets gauche with Gauguin

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated November 24 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As French post-impressionists go, you could do much worse than Paul Gauguin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.