Police seek mystery woman who helped man lying unconscious on road

Police are looking for a good Samaritan believed to have helped a man lying unconscious in the middle of the road.
Police said they received reports a man was unconscious at the intersection of Summerland Circuit and Kingsmill Street in Kambah at about 10.35pm on Monday, November 20.
They said a woman, who they believe works at a hospital, helped the man.
Police want to speak to that woman, and anyone else in the area that night between 7 and 11pm, including any drivers.
"If you were driving through the intersection prior to 10.35pm on Monday night then police would ask that you come forward. The injured man was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and a dark coloured backpack," they said.
"Police are also asking for dash-cam footage from any vehicles that passed through the area of Livingstone Avenue, to the intersection of Drakeford Drive and O'Halloran Circuit between 7pm to 11pm.
"While investigators have spoken to some witnesses, other drivers may have seen the man and may be able to assist police.
"Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7599591. Information can be provided anonymously."
