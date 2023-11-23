Selectors to make call in PM's XI Warner audition

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has picked a trifecta of options, but it will be up to the Australian selectors who gets the two highly sort after opening spots.
As expected, Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matthew Renshaw were all named in the Prime Minister's XI side to face Pakistan at Manuka Oval from December 6.
And they're all part of a genuine shootout to replace the retiring David Warner at the top of the Australian order.
While there's three contenders, there's only two spots for opening batters in the PM's team.
South Australia allrounder Nathan McSweeney might be the team's captain, but he's going to leave the decision of who misses out to higher powers.
Warner will bow out after the Sydney Test against Pakistan at the SCG, starting January 3.
It means the four-day game will serve as an audition to open the batting for Australia alongside Usman Khawaja in the two-Test series against the West Indies next year.
Harris has appeared to be next in line for sometime, but he's only averaged 39 in the Sheffield Shield this summer - albeit having scored 73 and 164 in his past two games.
Renshaw's also struggled with an average of just 34, while Bancroft is the Shield's leading run-scorer with 505 at an average of 63.
McSweeney felt the decision would be taken out of his hands and left to the likes of Australian chair of selectors George Bailey.
"I'll probably leave that to the coaching staff and the selectors," he said.
"All three of them have made runs this year in the Shield season so definitely two of the three, if that [Aussie opening] job comes open, will be really unlucky.
"I'm just excited to see how they go about their business and learn from those three guys who have been really successful in Shield cricket over the last five-six years."
McSweeney's one of several allrounders in the team - along with Cameron Green, who is looking to reclaim his spot in the Test side after being replaced by Mitchell Marsh during this year's Ashes series, and Beau Webster.
Queensland quicks Michael Neser and Mark Steketee, along with Nathan McAndrew, make up the fast-bowling attack, while off-spinner Todd Murphy deputised for Nathan Lyon (calf) in England.
Jimmy Peirson will take the wicketkeeping duties, having also been part of the Ashes squad.
Canberra cricketers Eric Bell and Lachlan Simpson were named 12th and 13th men.
McSweeney's captained Australia A several times and was determined to get a win for Albanese - although he admitted it was daunting given some of the players in the team.
"So excited to play and then when you get told that you're captain probably at first it's a little bit intimidating - some of the guys have played plenty of cricket for their state and a lot of them have played for Australia," he said.
"It's a great opportunity and I want to do really well, and try and definitely win the game for the PM's XI is the goal.
"I got the opportunity to captain Australia A in New Zealand last April, again this year in August I captained Australia A against New Zealand.
"I've had two previous tours and really grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to do it in Canberra."
PRIME MINISTER'S XI
December 6-9: PM's XI v Pakistan at Manuka Oval.
PM's XI SQUAD: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.