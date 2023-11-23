Margaritas and tacos in the city: what a perfect kombi-nation

Is there any other cocktail that says "summer is here" better than a margarita?
From November 24 until December 3, herald the start of our favourite season by grabbing a drink from the Cointreau Retro Kombi, which will be parked outside of Loquita in Garema Place.
After travelling across the country, this bar on wheels will park outside the Mexican-inspired restaurant in a pop-up margarita garden.
It will open its doors from 4pm each Friday, Saturday and Tuesday until Saturday, December 2, with one epic Sunday Hacienda House Party planned for Sunday, December 3, from 2-10pm.
The menu will feature three of Cointreau's famous margaritas including the Original Margarita, a frozen passionfruit margarita using Cointreau blended with Passo passionfruit liqueur; and a Spicy Margarita made up of Cointreau, jalapeno, tequila and lime juice.
And if you're looking for some spicy snacks there'll be chicken wings, loaded fries, chips and guacamole and tacos, which on Tuesdays are $4 each.
Current taco flavours include battered flathead with sols rojo, mojo verde and shaved cabbage; adobo short rib with picked onion, chipotle mayo and a cheese tortilla; and crispy eggplant with jalapeno vegan mayo, mint and coriander.
No bookings required. For more information visit loquita.com.au
