The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Winner of the inaugural Canberra Scone-Off reveals his secrets

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The senior winner of the inaugural Canberra Scone-Off grew up in -where else but? - Scone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.