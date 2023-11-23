NRLW brings 'crazy' tough edge to dual-code hockey star

Her mum thinks she's "crazy" after suffering a shattered eye socket, a snapped hand tendon and fracture in the last year.
But that's the toughness Samantha Economos brings to the Canberra Chill as a dual-code athlete in hockey and rugby league.
Economos will be vying for the Hockey One title when the finals get under way this weekend at Lyneham, using some handy skills from her time in the NRLW playing for the Warriors and Roosters, and locally in Canberra.
"They're very different sports, but the physical side definitely complement each other," Economos told The Canberra Times.
"Footy is a contact sport, so if someone's trying to push me in hockey, I can hold my ground quite well."
Similarly, it was hockey that helped get Economos her big break in rugby league.
Economos had grown up playing touch football, watched her older brothers play rugby league at a high level, and her dad was their enthusiastic coach - but it was hockey she pursued as a teenager.
Then came the NRLW in 2018, and after being convinced by friends to try rugby league in Goulburn, she was spotted at an NRLW talent identification camp in her mid-20s.
She was selected to train on the Gold Coast, was picked up by the Bulldogs to play in the NSW competition, then in 2019 she wore the green and gold for the Prime Minister's XIII before making her NRLW debut in 2020 for the Warriors as a forward.
"Everything all snowballed," Economos said.
"But one of the main reasons I stood out at that initial trial was because I had such good cardiovascular fitness from hockey."
Hockeyroo and Chill veteran Edwina Bone Economos' hockey improvement after her NRLW stint was noticeable.
"You can see the benefits the seasons of rugby league have had for her," Bone said.
"She's bringing that physicality to her game, and even tactically, you can see her brain working through the game a bit more, and I think it's fantastic for our group."
Economos, who works as a PE teacher and is set to commence firefighter training in the new year, still holds hope of returning to the NRLW.
She might even have a chance at reuniting with former strength and conditioning coach at the Warriors, and current Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick.
But for now, all her focus is on hockey, and winning the Chill a championship.
"This is a great opportunity for us to stamp some authority on our women's program and highlight the work we've put in," Economos said.
"It's very exciting for the Chill, and getting to play at home just makes it more special."
Hockey One Finals at the National Hockey Centre, Lyneham
Saturday
Women's semi-final (1v4): Brisbane Blaze v Perth Thundersticks, 11am.
Men's semi-final (1v4): NSW Pride v Tassie Tigers, 12.30pm.
Women's semi-final (2v3): NSW Pride v Canberra Chill, 2.30pm.
Men's semi-final (2v3): Brisbane Blaze v HC Melbourne, 4pm.
Sunday
Women's 3rd v 4th playoff: 11.30am.
Men's 3rd v 4th playoff: 1pm.
Women's grand final: 3.30pm.
Men's grand final: 5.30pm.
