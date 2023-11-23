Nothing scroogey about Grease Monkey's $10k Christmas giveaway

Forget that pesky little drummer boy. I like the sound of this Christmas carol:
On the 12th day of Christmas Grease Monkey gave to me ...
Free beer shouts, half-price burgers ... and the chance to win $10,000.
In a celebratory collaboration with food delivery app Mr Yum, Grease Monkey's "12 Days of Christmas promotion" might just be the perfect antidote to all that ham.
Just head into any of the Grease Monkey venues across town and order through the Mr Yum QR code at your table, or order online and pick it up, and opt-in to be a Mr Yum loyalty program member.
You can then take advantage of daily deals such free bar shouts from Capital Brewing and Hawke's Brewery, half-price burgers and free sides.
But wait - this will really blow your Christmas cracker...
One lucky person will win 100,000 Mr Yum loyalty points to use at any Grease Monkey venue - that's $10,000 worth of Grease Monkey loaded straight into your account.
So, if you'd rather some Greasy's Fried chicken than a partridge in a pear tree, order Grease Monkey from the Mr Yum QR code and opt in to win.
Available at Braddon, Woden and Gungahlin between December 1 and 12.
