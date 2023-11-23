The Canberra Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Canberra

'An explosion of colour': Inside Canberra's biggest Vinnies in Braddon

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The most flamboyant Vinnies op-shop in Canberra, also the biggest, is opening its doors on Friday, and The Canberra Times got a sneaky peek. Here's what you can expect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.