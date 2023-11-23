Take that Zed and all you cultural warriors: the woke are winners

Speaking of good. How good was the cricket? For some reason, I'm a fan. And for months - or is it forever - the folks at News Corp have attacked Pat Cummins for being too woke. I'm all for privilged white men being woke. Makes a cool change. But the Newsies do not like it one little bit. They quoted bumbling proBrexiteer Nigel Farage attacking our cricket champ. They allowed Maurice Newman (in my view the least good of any of the former chairs of the ABC and believe me, he has tough competition) to say Cummins' wokeness was destroying the financial viability of cricket. And a host of other fourth-rate columnists issuing their Cummins take-downs. And now they've had their Cummuppence (sorry).