Senior women drive gender pay gap down in the latest equality scorecard

Australia's gender pay gap has fallen in 2023 by its second-largest drop on record but remains at 21.7 per cent, with the publisher, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), warning that the "very encouraging" decrease can't be taken for granted.
The finding - based on total remuneration data from 5,135 employer reporting groups covering 4,822,194 employees - comes in WGEA's annual Gender Equality Scorecard for 2022-23 and is a decrease of 1.1 percentage points from 22.8 per cent in 2022. It is the second-largest single-year drop since the agency started collecting employer data in 2014.
It comes ahead of WGEA publishing employer gender pay gaps in early 2024.
The annual result, driven by an increase in the proportion of women in senior management and corresponding increases in pay, means that for every $1 men earn in Australia, women earn 78 cents. The annual pay difference between men and women has narrowed by $1,322, but a gap of $26,393 remains.
"This is a significant drop and comes off the back of a stagnating gender pay gap the previous year," WGEA's chief executive officer Mary Wooldridge said, before adding that the gap is still "very significant at 21.7 per cent".
"We can't take it for granted though that this trend will continue and it definitely needs purposeful action and targeted effort on the right things."
Ms Wooldridge said the catalysts for change over the past year have been increased debate over workplace equality, a tight labour market and legislative reform, including the impending publishing employer gender pay gaps next year.
She said it was a "fundamental first step" for employers to understand the problem and there has been a lot of engagement.
"Each employer will be able to provide an employer statement, which will be provided via a link next to the publishing of their gender pay gap," she said.
"They've got time to do their gender pay gap analysis, think about what's driving their gaps, and start to put those plans in action in advance of being able to publish an employer statement alongside their gender pay gap early next year."
The agency's scorecard revealed "stark differentials" between men and women. There are approximately 50 per cent more women in the lowest pay quartile than men and nearly double the number of men in that upper pay quartile.
"We are seeing more women into leadership roles and management roles and we are seeing some of those pay differentials being reduced and that's a start, but it's not the full solution," the WGEA boss said.
It is a different pay gap reporting from the gender pay gap of 13.3 per cent, reported by WGEA in February, based on average earnings data from full-time workers published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The latest data takes in full-time, part-time and casual workers as well as all remuneration, including base salary, bonuses, overtime, and superannuation.
The data from private sector employers with 100 or more employees also comes ahead of the first full compulsory reporting on the public sector gender pay gap due next year.
Ms Wooldridge said part-time work is heavily feminised and bonuses often go to higher-paid employees, so the area is ripe for more investigation.
"Some of the key things we need to look at is why leadership and management positions are really synonymous with full-time work and we know that's typically men who are working full time," Ms Wooldridge said.
"Many fewer women are working in full-time roles. We need to look at why part-time positions are synonymous with women and primary care."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.