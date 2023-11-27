The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Business

Senior women drive gender pay gap down in the latest equality scorecard

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 28 2023 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's gender pay gap has fallen in 2023 by its second-largest drop on record but remains at 21.7 per cent, with the publisher, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), warning that the "very encouraging" decrease can't be taken for granted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.