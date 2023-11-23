The Canberra Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Canberra

A Capitals home game in Traralgon? It might as well be for Melbourne

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Step inside the stadium in Traralgon and you see Melbourne jerseys everywhere. No real surprise, right? It is a Boomers home game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.