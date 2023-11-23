Movies about people who are under pressure

Based on a New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian, this film tells the story of what happens when college student Margot (Emilia Jones) goes on a date with the older Robert (Nicholas Braun), who frequents the cinema at which she works. She finds out that in real life he doesn't live up to the man she has been flirting with over texts - and he might even be dangerous. Directed by Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me).
In this anime feature (in Japanese with English subtitles), Daisuke Motomiya is now 20, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing. Then a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he's the first DigiDestined in the world.
Amanda and Clay's aspirational vacation with their teenage children is interrupted by the arrival of a middle- aged couple who own the holiday home and who have fled an unprecedented blackout in the city. When the internet, television and radio stop working, as does the landline, they have no way of finding out what is happening. The cast includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. Written and directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot).
Ridley Scott (Gladiator, The Last Duel) directed this historical drama about the climb to power of the military commander Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix) - with plenty of battles and intrigues along the way - who eventually became emperor of France. It also looks at his often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby).
Two American backpackers, Hanna and Liv (Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick), in need of money, take a job at a remote Australian pub and have to deal with an alcoholic publican (Hugo Weaving), a bunch of unruly locals, a culture they don't understand, and a situation that grows rapidly out of their control. This Australian film is co-written and directed by Kitty Green.
