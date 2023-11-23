Movies about people who are under pressure

Based on a New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian, this film tells the story of what happens when college student Margot (Emilia Jones) goes on a date with the older Robert (Nicholas Braun), who frequents the cinema at which she works. She finds out that in real life he doesn't live up to the man she has been flirting with over texts - and he might even be dangerous. Directed by Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me).

