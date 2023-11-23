The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Movies about people who are under pressure

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 23 2023 - 9:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from Cat Person. Picture supplied
A scene from Cat Person. Picture supplied

Cat Person (MA15+, 118 minutes):

Based on a New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian, this film tells the story of what happens when college student Margot (Emilia Jones) goes on a date with the older Robert (Nicholas Braun), who frequents the cinema at which she works. She finds out that in real life he doesn't live up to the man she has been flirting with over texts - and he might even be dangerous. Directed by Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.