The best air fryers in Australia

The top-rated air fryers in Australia. Picture supplied

Air fryers are great kitchen appliances for enjoying crispy, delicious fried food without the guilt. We've gathered a selection of top-rated air fryers in Australia, each excelling in unique categories, to assist you in finding the best air fryer for your needs.



In this list, you'll find some of the best air fryers on the market. Whether you're on a budget, have a large family, or need a multifunctional appliance, there's an air fryer for you.

Our picks for the best air fryer In Australia

Here's our final selection of the best air fryers for Australians:

Best air fryer Australia: Tested and compared

With a generous 7.3L capacity, fat-removal technology, and multiple cooking functions, the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL emerges as the prime option for large families and runner-up to the Bellini fryer.



It has a digital touch screen and comes with a recipe book and app for inspiration. The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL is perfect for cooking an entire chicken, chicken drumsticks, or 1.4kg of homemade fries in one go.



Additionally, it has a keep-warm feature that comes in handy when you're not quite ready to serve food. The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL is unique among air fryers due to its exceptional capacity to cook pork belly.

Other features that make the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL a worthwhile purchase include:

Digital touch screen for easy operation

Comes with a recipe book and an app for inspiration

Fat removal technology for healthier, delicious meals with less oil

Large capacity for cooking meals for the entire family in one go

Keep-warm function to keep your food at the perfect temperature until you're ready to serve

The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL has a list price of $499. However, it is currently available on Amazon for a discounted price of $350. This makes it a more affordable option compared to the original price.



Featuring a sleek design with a glossy deep black finish and copper accents, it not only adds a touch of style to the kitchen but also boasts a 7.3-litre basket capacity, making it ideal for cooking substantial family-sized meals. The appliance also has effortless cooking of hot chips, whole chicken, chicken wings, chicken tenders, and pork belly to perfection.



Additionally, while the air fryer excels in healthier cooking with less oil, achieving the same level of crispiness as deep frying, especially with fries, might be a slight challenge.

On further digging into customer comments on the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, it's quite a mixed bag. The appliance has received a lot of positive feedback for its taste, convenience, and adaptability.



Others, however, have complained that after prolonged usage, the non-stick coating has lost its resilience. A buyer complained that cleaning it was difficult and time-consuming, and another said that after two years, their air fryer had ceased functioning.

Overall, the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL has received mixed reviews from customers, with some praising its performance and others experiencing issues with durability and cleaning. However, we found this air fryer to be a quality appliance and deserving of number 2 on this air fryer list.

Pros:

Large capacity is suitable for cooking family-sized meals.

User-friendly interface with a manual mode for customisation.

Smart Sensing Technology for precise cooking results.

Instant heat and rapid airflow reduce cooking time.

Easy to clean, with dishwasher-safe parts.

Cons:

Substantial size and weight may be impractical for smaller kitchens.

Fries might not achieve the same level of crispiness as deep frying.

Some parts of the roast chicken may become too charred.

Are you looking for an air fryer that can cook a full chicken weighing 1.1 kg or up to 4 servings of chips? We found the Instant Pot Air Fryer 4L to be incredibly simple to use with easy-to-use dial controls that make cooking effortless and hassle-free.



You can cook your favourite recipes with less oil and calories by setting the 60-minute timer and adjusting the temperature up to 200°C with simple dial settings. With 95 per cent less oil than deep-frying, you can get the same crunch and tenderness with EvenCrisp technology, making it a great choice for healthier dinners.

When compared to cooking in an electric oven, the 4L Instant Pot Air Fryer can save you up to 80 per cent on both energy and costs. It is little but powerful. You can also begin cooking in a matter of seconds thanks to its quick preheating feature. Cleaning up is a breeze thanks to the cooking tray and air fry basket that are dishwasher safe.

Overall, the Instant Pot Air Fryer 4L is a great option for those looking for a compact and easy-to-use air fryer that can make healthier dishes. The air fryer cooks food quickly and evenly, reducing cooking time by half in some cases. However, if you have a larger family or prefer to cook in bulk, you may want to consider a larger air fryer with more capacity.

Pros:

The easy-to-use dial controls make cooking with this air fryer effortless.

You can save up to 80 percent energy and cost compared to cooking in an electric oven.

The air fryer can start cooking in seconds, saving you time.

The air frying basket and cooking tray are dishwasher safe, making clean-up a breeze.

Cons:

Some users have reported that the air fryer seems fragile upon first unpacking it.

A few customers have reported that the air fryer will turn off by itself in 1 out of 10 cases, which can be frustrating.

While the air fryer can fit up to 4 portions of chips, it may not be large enough for bigger families or those who like to cook in bulk.

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus is a compact and versatile air fryer that offers a 5.7L capacity and six cooking functions, including air frying, baking, grilling, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. It provides excellent cooking results and easy cleaning, making it a great option for those with limited kitchen space.



The air fryer has a 4.5-star rating, making it a reliable and efficient choice for those seeking a compact air fryer. However, its smaller capacity may not be ideal for larger families.

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L Air Fryer is priced at $158 on Amazon (RRP $269) or Kitchen Warehouse, making it an affordable option for those looking for a compact air fryer. For people who wish to enjoy air-fried food without sacrificing flavour or health, this is a terrific option.



Busy households will find the air fryer to be a useful solution because it is also simple to clean. It has a see-through window that allows monitoring of food being cooked, an elegant touch panel with various presets, and the option to manually set temperature and timing.

All things considered, the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L Air Fryer is a fantastic choice for anyone searching for a small, adaptable air fryer that can easily prepare a wide range of meals. It is a practical choice for busy homes due to its low cost and simple cleaning. You should take into account the smaller capacity before making a purchase, otherwise, the Bellini 11L Air Fryer would be a good option for those seeking a greater capacity.

Pros:

See-through window allows monitoring of food being cooked.

Elegant touch panel with various presets.

Option to manually set temperature and timing.

Even crisp technology for consistent cooking.

Comes with a warranty, easy maintenance, and service.

Cons:

The cooking tray or basket needs frequent cleaning, necessitating the purchase of additional accessories like a silicon or separate metallic cooking tray.

Lacks smart temperature control.

The Magic Bullet Air Fryer is a compact and affordable air fryer that offers a simple and uncomplicated design. It is easy to use, with just two dials to adjust the cooking time and temperature. The Magic Bullet Air Fryer is a 2.5L air fryer that is best suited for 1-2 person households or kitchens where space is limited.

We were apprehensive about unpacking the Magic Bullet Airfryer because of its small size. Its modest size, nevertheless, ended up being a benefit because it can be easily stored on a kitchen bench and is always available for use.



As we experimented with a variety of recipes, from sweet potato fries to marinated chicken wings, using minimal oil, the appliance's versatility really stood out. Positive reviews have been left by users, who commend the Magic Bullet Air Fryer for its small size, simplicity of use, and crispy outcomes.

A small issue we observed was the somewhat difficult timer dial. Even while the air fryer's lack of digital features was a worry, it didn't greatly affect its overall operation because it was still user-friendly. To sum up, the Magic Bullet Airfryer is a great addition to any kitchen because of its affordable pricing and small size.

Pros:

Compact and convenient size for easy storage.

Excellent versatility in cooking with low oil usage.

Reheating food effectively without sacrificing its moisture content.

Its straightforward temperature and timing knobs make it easy to use.

Reasonably priced.

Cons:

Timer dial may be challenging to turn with wet or greasy hands.

Lack of digital features, which may be a preference for some users.

This Philips 3000 Essential Series makes this list of must-have air fryers especially if you're on a budget. You can purchase a quality appliance for $139 from Amazon which is very competitive. The air fryer uses little to no additional oil to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection thanks to its Rapid Air Technology and distinctive "starfish" design.



You can effortlessly fry, bake, grill, roast, and even reheat a broad range of foods, from appetisers to main courses and desserts, thanks to its 0.8 kg/4.1 L capacity.

It was able to hold a large amount of food, making it perfect for families or for hosting a small gathering. We were able to cook a whole chicken without any issues. The size of the air fryer was compact, making it easy to store in our kitchen. The white color also blended in well with our other appliances.

One of the standout features of this air fryer is the NutriU app, which provides a variety of healthy and tasty recipes personalized to your preferences. The app also offers tips and guidance to help you make the most of your air fryer. The Philips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer L Compact is designed for everyday cooking, with adjustable time and temperature controls that are easy to use and clean.

Pros:

Swirls hot air to create crispy and tender food with little to no added oil.

Can fry, bake, grill, roast, and even reheat food.

Comes with an app that inspires and guides you to eat healthy, tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living.

Non-stick surface makes it easy to wipe down, and the removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Cons:

The capacity may not be enough for larger families or those who like to cook in bulk.

We found the air fryer can be quite noisy when in use, which may be a problem for those who prefer a quieter cooking experience.

The Ninja Dual Zone 7.6L (AF300) Air Fryer is a versatile appliance that offers two independent cooking zones, a spacious 7.6L capacity, and an impressive six customisable programs. This air fryer allows you to cook two separate foods simultaneously, making it incredibly convenient and efficient for preparing multiple dishes at once. Previous buyers of this model have highly praised its versatility, with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 30 reviews.

Its six cooking settings-maximum crisp, air fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and bake-are one of its best features. Smart features like Sync and Match, which enable simultaneous cooking in both drawers, are well-liked by users. The non-stick coating on drawers and crisper plates makes cleaning easier, and replacements are available for even more ease. The interface also shows itself to be user-friendly.

While the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer is priced at an affordable $279 on Amazon which is quite reasonable, its features and convenience make it a worthwhile investment for those looking to maximise their cooking options.

In terms of feedback, it's mixed with some experiencing issues with durability and others praising the appliance for its convenience and versatility. However, during our testing, we could not identify any durability issues. Overall, the Ninja air fryer is a good option for those looking for an air fryer. It's a little more expensive than others but it's a very appealing option, especially for families, because of the health advantages of cooking with less oil.

Pros:

Stylish design adds flair to the kitchen.

Smart technology ensures accurate cooking.

Rapid airflow reduces overall cooking time.

Versatile with various cooking settings for different foods.

Easy to clean with non-stick coating and replaceable drawers/crisper plates.

Cons:

Higher price than some other models.

Larger size may be challenging for small kitchens.

Requires significant worktop space.

The Kitchen Couture Air Fryer 30-Litre Oven is a versatile appliance that can be used for baking, grilling, and roasting. It has a large 30-litre capacity, making it suitable for larger families or those who like to cook food in bulk. The appliance comes with a range of accessories, including a baking tray, wire rack, and crumb tray, making it a practical and functional addition to any kitchen.

One of the standout features of the Kitchen Couture Air Fryer is its hot air technology, which allows for healthier frying and cooking. This technology ensures that the food is cooked evenly and thoroughly, resulting in delicious and crispy meals without the need for excessive oil or fat. Another pro is its ease of use, versatility, and large capacity. The appliance is also easy to clean, with a non-stick coating that makes it simple to wipe down after use.

However, the Kitchen Couture Air Fryer is a more expensive option compared to other air fryers on the market, with a price tag of around $226.95. Additionally, some customers have reported durability issues with the appliance after extended use.

Overall, the Kitchen Couture Air Fryer 30 Litre Oven is a great option for those who want a versatile appliance that can be used for a range of cooking tasks. Its large capacity and heated air technology make it a practical and functional addition to any kitchen. However, if you are on a budget, there are more affordable options available that offer similar features and benefits.

Pros:

Suitable for larger families or those who like to cook food in bulk.

Good for a range of cooking tasks, including air frying, toasting, baking, thawing, and dehydrating.

Even and thorough cooking for delicious and crispy meals.

Cons:

A higher price range for air fryers

Quite bulky and takes up valuable bench space in the kitchen.

The Ninja Foodi Grill stands out as a versatile air fryer, offering not only heat distribution but also a capacious basket and the flexibility to grill, air fry, and more. Priced at $129 on Amazon, it presents an affordable option for enthusiasts of grilling who seek an all-in-one air fryer solution.

The fryer is a dependable and effective option if you like a variety of culinary tastes because it produces exceptional cooking outcomes and is simple to clean. It's important to remember that the Ninja Foodi Grill's greater size may be a disadvantage for people who have a small kitchen, even though it accommodates its multifunctionality. But it's still an excellent fryer for grilling, well-built, and easy to use.

With an impressive overall rating of 4.8 from over 29,000 Amazon reviews, it's evident that many users appreciate its performance. Nonetheless, some have raised concerns about its substantial size, describing it as a "giant kitchen item" that's relatively heavy, necessitating a dedicated spot in the kitchen. Despite this, the Ninja Foodi Grill remains a popular and highly rated choice for those seeking a versatile and efficient air fryer.

Pros:

Beginner-friendly, making it easy for anyone to start grilling.

Small and portable, suitable for tailgates or on-the-go cooking.

Can be used for grilling meats and vegetables, as well as other cooking functions like air crisping and dehydrating.

Nonstick components and removable parts make cleaning straightforward.

Purchasing includes cookbooks and resources to help users make the most of the product.

Cons:

The back part may accumulate grease, requiring careful cleaning after each use.

Some parts, particularly at the back, are made of metal and lack non-stick coating.

With its ability to combine the functionalities of an air fryer, mini oven, and dehydrator into one, the Bellini three-in-one 11L Air Fryer stands out as an exceptional multifunctional appliance.



The Bellini is a multifunctional air fryer that offers a large 11L capacity, 360° hot air circulation cooking system, multiple functions, including steaming, grilling, and crisping, and an affordable price of $99.

We discovered that the air fryer makes healthful, crispy food with less oil, making it ideal for preparing quick meals for the family. We noted that the air fryer is simple to clean and that it comes with an app and recipe book for ideas if you get stuck.

However, it's important to note that the Bellini three-in-one 11L Air Fryer has a bulky design that may take up considerable countertop space. So, if you have limited kitchen space, you may want to consider this factor before purchasing.

The customer feedback on the Bellini three-in-one 11L Air Fryer is mixed. Previous buyers of this model have praised the air fryer for its ease of use, versatility, and delicious results, some customers have reported issues with durability, such as the appliance breaking down after a few months or years of use.

Overall, the Bellini three-in-one 11L Air Fryer is a good option for those looking for a multifunctional appliance that can cook a large amount of food. We could not really fault too much apart from the bulkiness of the appliance which could be a negative for those with small cupboard space in their kitchens.

Pros:

Large capacity for versatile cooking

Multiple functions in one appliance

Fast and even cooking

Cons:

Bulky design may take up considerable countertop space

The Kmart 3.2L Air Fryer is an affordable and compact fryer that offers adjustable temperature controls and a 5.3L capacity. It is a great entry-level option for those new to air frying or on a tight budget. The air fryer is priced at $89, making it a great value choice for anyone looking to try it out for the first time.



It has a positive rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, making it a reliable and efficient choice for those seeking an entry-level air fryer.

The Kmart Air Fryer is easy to use, takes up little bench space, and is surprisingly quick. It is perfect for small households who want to enjoy the benefits of an air fryer without spending a fortune. We've used it to cook chips, potatoes, steak, chicken schnitzels, fish fingers, and pizza in the air fryer, all cooked to perfection. You can use a light coating of spray olive oil, turn halfway, and use a small piece of foil to line the base pan, which makes cleaning much easier.

However, some customers have reported that the Kmart Air Fryer may burn food if not used correctly. You should not underestimate the air fryer; otherwise, they could burn their food. The air fryer may not be the best choice for those with larger families or those who want to cook larger portions.

Overall, the Kmart Air Fryer is a great entry-level option for those new to air fryer ovens or on a tight budget. It is a reliable and efficient choice for those seeking an affordable air fryer. You should consider the smaller capacity before purchasing or consider the 9L Twin Air Fryer as a larger alternative.

Pros:

Affordable entry-level option

Easy to use

Compact design

Cons:

Limited capacity compared to other models

Choosing the right air fryer: What to look for

Several factors need to be considered when selecting the ideal air fryer for your needs. First, think about the capacity you require. Most air fryer models have a capacity of 3-5L, which is suitable for a wide variety of foods.



However, if you have a large family or entertain often, you may want to opt for a larger capacity air fryer, such as the 7.3L Philips Premium Airfryer XXL or the 9L Kmart Twin Air Fryer. Next, consider the features and functions you need. Most air fryers offer a range of cooking methods, such as:

Air frying

Baking

Grilling

Roasting

Reheating

Finally, consider the design and ease of use of the air fryer. If you're dealing with limited kitchen space, opt for models with user-friendly controls, easy-to-clean components, and a compact design. To understand how air fryer work can benefit your cooking experience, remember that an air fryer is an investment in your kitchen, so take the time to choose the right one that will serve you well for years to come.

Other factors when picking a suitable air fryer

Other considerations to take onboard before picking a digital air fryer include:

Dimensions. Based on the amount of people you will be cooking for, choose the size of the air fryer basket you require.

Type. Choose between an oven-style or basket-style air fryer. Oven-style air fryers feature a door that opens to reveal a cooking chamber, while basket-style air fryers have a tub you slide from the air fryer to place your food in.

Features. Seek for air fryers with preset menus, temperature settings that can be adjusted, and controls that are labeled clearly. Think about extra features like viewing windows, digital touch screens, and dishwasher-safe components.

Cost. The cost of air fryers varies from less than $50 to more than $300. Establish your spending limit and search for air fryers that fit within it while still providing the functionality you require.

Final verdict

In conclusion, air fryers are a game-changer in the world of cooking, offering a healthier and more convenient alternative to traditional frying methods. With a wide range of top-rated air fryers available, there's an option to suit every budget and need.

