'We're very excited for Black Friday': Canberra retailers' best sales

Grab your card and put on your walking shoes (or plug in your charger if you're shopping online) because Black Friday is here.
It's that time of the year again, where there's a spike in consumerism from people buying bags full of discounted gifts and essentials.
From one-day sales on November 24 to offers spanning across the weekend, large retailers and some of Canberra's favourite brands are helping to ease the cost of living through online deals and in-store shopping.
"We're very excited for Black Friday," Dara Palmer from Kitchen Warehouse in Majura Park said. "Hopefully it's nice and busy, and the customers enjoy the discounts ... that's what we want."
Their biggest sale applies to KitchenAids, which they're selling for $100 to $200 less. The warehouse also has big discounts on Wolstead dish sets and cutlery from Stanley Rogers and Salisbury & Co.
There's a hectic pre-sale at Harvey Norman which ends on Black Friday. White goods like 400 litre fridges are going for less than $1000. There's also $100 to $500 discounts on washing machines and blenders.
On Black Friday itself, their biggest sale is on TVs and projectors, with hundreds off LED TVs and at least $1400 off Samsung 4K Smart TVs. Samsung Galaxy phones are also going for $100 less while the iPhone12 is available for about $900. The retailer is also hosting specially discounted online-only sales.
JB Hi-Fi has slashed prices as well. Meaning a minimum of 20 per cent off of laptops/computers, air-fryers at half-price, free delivery for TVs over 75 inches, hundreds off on gaming consoles and $40 off the cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner (the one you've been saving up for).
At Myer, members of Myer One have exclusive offers like 40 per cent off brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Levis and Calvin Klein. For non-members, Basque dresses and Guess bags are 50 per cent off while Doc Martens are going for $70 less than the original price.
At sports retailer Rebel if you buy a pair shoes on Black Friday, you'll get the second pair half off. While adults and kids clothing is 30 per cent off the full price. It's 20 per cent off on outdoor items like skates and scooters and even some gym equipment. The other good news is you could get merch from your favourite team, the Raiders, for 60 per cent off.
Deals at David Jones include 40 per cent off women's wear with brands like Calvin Klein, Triumph and Bonds. Ever wanted to buy Balmain or Chloe? Their bags and shoes are going to be 10 per cent off. It's also up to 30 per cent off on kids' fashion. Luggage from American Tourister and Desley are 40 per cent off while Smeg appliances are 20 per cent off.
Uniqlo is boasting a 'Thank You' festival full of sales from November 21 to 27. Their famous basic tees are now $15 while almost everything (dresses, shirts, pants, bags, cardigans) is $10 cheaper.
Additionally, H&M will be having a Cyber Monday sale on November 27 following the Black Friday sale where everything is 25 per cent off until Sunday.
When it comes to beauty Sephora's sales are outshining the rest. We're talking 40 per cent off Rihanna's Fenty products, 50 per cent off of Huda Beauty makeup and 30 per cent of Innisfree and Anastasia Beverly Hills products.
The makeup retailers' online sales include 15 per cent off your shopping cart which increases to 20 per cent if you spend more than $120
Happy shopping!
