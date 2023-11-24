The Canberra Times
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Widodo's departure precipitates Indonesian election with huge ramifications

By Ross Taylor
November 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the past 10 years Indonesia has been led by Joko Widodo (or "Jokowi" as he is affectionately known).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.