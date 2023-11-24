Hamas is using hospitals to commit harmful acts

Article 19 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, "Discontinuance of protection of hospitals", is clear: as soon as hospitals are used to commit "acts harmful to the enemy" they become legitimate military targets. The hospital can be struck if "due warning" with "a reasonable time limit" is given to evacuate and that warning goes unheeded. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has not actually conducted any large strikes on Gaza's hospitals during its current war with Hamas, but has sent troops into some of them, and conducted firefights with terrorists operating from others.