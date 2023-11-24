Labelling and othering have long-term consequences

With the recent rapid introduction of mandatory measures to monitor the 93 detainees released from immigration detention, we continue to see a narrative of fear and distrust against foreigners.
The language being used by the federal Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton, perpetuates a sentiment that foreigners are to be treated with disdain, homogenising all 93 as paedophiles, rapists and murderers.
It creates a narrative that such migrants should be feared, and that the only solution is to lock them up or send them back to where they came from.
That they don't belong here. That there is no hope for them, and they are a burden to our society.
For established migrant communities in Australia, we are then lumped into this narrative.
As perceived foreigners to this country, we are constantly scrutinised against this framework of "fitting in".
This framework can consist of what we look like, including how we dress, the style of our hair, and the colour of our skin.
This framework can also dictate our language skills, our educational attainment, our socioeconomic status, our religion, and employability.
If we don't fit the accepted mould of looking, speaking and behaving that is set up by the accepted Australian way, then we are seen as problematic, justifiably promoting a punitive approach to cultural diversity and its differences.
This is where the concept of whiteness wins.
Our society is set up to believe that white people and their Western views are correct in their thinking and approaches that align with it.
White is right and West is best.
Whiteness underpins the idea that there is only one way of looking at something.
If you are not for us, you are against us. If you are not fitting into the ideal of what Australia looks like, then you don't belong here.
We saw this narrative play out during the Voice to Parliament referendum.
First Nations communities were seen to be the other, as not fitting in.
By creating an Indigenous Voice, they were seen to be wanting differential treatment to the masses.
As a result, we miss the chance for understanding the role diversity can play in Western and white societies, while relegating First Nations communities and migrants as being counterproductive to the Australian narrative.
We know from research that labels play a powerful role in creating divisions in society.
When people are given labels, especially negative tropes and stereotypes, they can be forced to live these out.
People are left to feel like they are only able to achieve, or be, what these labels prescribe.
These labels continue to create tensions amongst the wider population, who will also enact such tropes and stereotypes during their interactions with such labelled communities.
This includes those that have been incarcerated.
They are told that they are problematic people who deserve to be punished. Such people will internalise this stigma and shame.
They feel like an outsider. Someone who doesn't fit in. Labels deter positive self-talk and wellbeing, and cement notions that you can't be a functioning member of society.
Similarly, those who are told they don't fit in, including migrants, will wear labels further fostering an uncertainty of feeling like we don't belong.
In turn, this can decrease social cohesion and support for migrants in Australia, further creating tensions and marginalisation. This only serves as a source of division, violence and hate towards foreigners.
Wider and broader conversations about the reason why people are left out need to occur.
We need to create critical conversations in and across communities, at all levels that promote shared solutions, outputs, and outcomes.
This includes understanding the diverse needs of people from diverse communities.
At the same time, we need to acknowledge opportunities for diverse strengths, competencies, and capabilities.
By including such diverse perspectives and practices in politics, we can respond more effectively to the needs of our communities. Rather than create a benchmark of acceptance based on one way of looking at things, we can create a culture of curiosity that listens to its people, rather than an expectation to comply.
Solutions lie in treating people in humane and just ways, irrespective of their colour or creed.
As a result, we replace fear with joy, promoting inclusive and just policies, political narratives and societies that celebrate diversity and our many differences.
