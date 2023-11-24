The natural way to see Vietnam

Travelling through Vietnam can sometimes make you feel a bit like the monkeys you see swinging through the trees here. City to city you go, hanging onto the previous and letting go just as you grab onto the next, and the next.
Even the geography of Vietnam, long and thin, means that many tourists just head directly north or south, jumping between the urban centres on trains, planes or buses. It may seem easy and efficient, but it also means you're missing out on one of the country's greatest treasures - its nature.
From lush mountains to golden beaches, there are weather-carved limestone sculptures and networks of enormous caverns. Venture into the jungle or along the riverways and you'll find not just gorgeous tropical landscapes, but also local communities that have lived amongst them for centuries.
In the very north of Vietnam, almost at the border with China, the rice terraces of Sapa roll down the mountainsides, creating large green staircases amongst the rolling fog. Over the years, Sapa has become particularly popular and unfortunately that means the main town and the tourist attractions are now crowded, overpriced, and full of pushy vendors.
But if you've got the time to head off on overnight treks, you'll find the magic here. Walking through hill villages and sleeping in local homestays give you an insight into traditional culture, while dramatic peaks form the backbone for waterfalls, epic views, and the terrace farms.
It's perhaps fitting to describe Ha Long Bay as the jewel in Vietnam's crown because many of the rock formations emerging from the water do, in fact, look like crowns. To the east of the capital Hanoi, more than 1500 of these limestone karsts rise up from the bay - each a different size and shape, creating a maze for the armada of wooden boats that carry visitors on cruises (mostly overnight).
Lush foliage grows from the rocky islands, the dusting of green giving homes to birds and small animals. Some you can land on for short walks or to explore hidden caves, but the main attraction is the colourful vista from the water at sunset.
To make the most of Ha Long Bay, you need to dedicate at least two days but, just south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh offers a much easier alternative - the "inland Ha Long Bay".
Here, you'll find the same kind of limestone karst peaks but, rather than being surrounded by water, they are connected by rivers and rice paddies. Instead of cruising, you can cycle between the different viewpoints, or, from the water, a small rowboat with just a handful of passengers will take you beneath the cliffs and even through tunnels lined with ferns.
Hidden in the jungle of central Vietnam, the Phong Nha region is home to the world's biggest cave, Hang Son Doong, so large you could fit a whole city block into it. But it's also extremely inaccessible, with visitor numbers restricted to a few hundred a year, a multi-day jungle trek to reach the entrance, and tours costing thousands of dollars.
Luckily Phong Nha has lots of smaller but easier to reach caverns as part of a vast complex of tunnels within the limestone landscape. Not far from the main town, Paradise Cave is a good option: 34 kilometres long, it's decorated with ornate rock formations that look like they're in suspended animation.
Vietnam's beaches may not have the same reputation as those in Thailand or the Philippines, but once you know where to look, there's something for everyone along the extensive coastline.
Nha Trang's long golden arc of sand is beautiful but development on the foreshore, plus an influx of foreigners, has left it feeling like a bad version of the Gold Coast. I would instead suggest heading to An Bang near Hoi An, where palm-leaf umbrellas shelter sunbeds right next to lush jungle. Around the city of Da Nang are wide stretches of beach with more upmarket facilities, particularly at My Khe. Or closer to Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Coc has a more casual atmosphere despite the presence of some luxury resorts.
South of Ho Chi Minh City, the mighty Mekong River finally ends its 5000-kilometre journey from Tibet. In the Mekong Delta, countless waterways create a patchwork of farms and forests full of dense greenery. Within them, you can discover a vibrant ecosystem where flowers bloom, birds trill, and hundreds of fish species live just below the surface.
The Mekong Delta is the life source of Vietnam and a journey here is about more than just the nature. With floating markets, riverside towns, and farming communities, you can get a taste of life on the water.
Finally, to relax after all this exploring, there's the island of Phu Quoc at the southern end of the country (and actually closer to the coast of Cambodia). Like much of Vietnam, there's a lot of tourism development taking place here, but you can still find quiet areas on the beach and the reefs to swim, snorkel or kayak.
Inland, more than half the island has been protected as a national park, with trekking trails along the mountain range leading to waterfalls and caves, and the possibility of spotting the rare slow loris or other local wildlife.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.