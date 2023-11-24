The natural way to see Vietnam

Nha Trang's long golden arc of sand is beautiful but development on the foreshore, plus an influx of foreigners, has left it feeling like a bad version of the Gold Coast. I would instead suggest heading to An Bang near Hoi An, where palm-leaf umbrellas shelter sunbeds right next to lush jungle. Around the city of Da Nang are wide stretches of beach with more upmarket facilities, particularly at My Khe. Or closer to Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Coc has a more casual atmosphere despite the presence of some luxury resorts.