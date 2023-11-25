Geocon gets the green light for hundreds of apartments in Civic

Developer Geocon will soon begin construction on hundreds of new apartments in Civic, after the group's $300 million proposal was approved.
Meanwhile, residents of the neighbouring apartment block say they are "very disappointed" by the decision, which they had opposed on the basis of traffic and overshadowing concerns.
The National Capital Authority has approved the plans for 70 Allara Street, opposite Canberra Olympic Pool, about 18 months after they were submitted.
Geocon purchased the 7640-square-metre site, which also fronts London Circuit, from the federal government in 2020 for $24 million. It was formerly a defence compound known as Werriwa Training Depot.
The developer aims to begin work on the project, to be called The Grande on London, by the end of this year.
The plans include three buildings varying between seven and nine storeys tall, with two levels of basement parking for 409 cars and 90 bicycles.
Once complete the development will include 332 residential apartments, three commercial offices and a central courtyard.
Residents will have access to a rooftop pool, gym and yoga studio, library and co-working space.
In a statement, Geocon managing director Nick Georgalis said the project offered a "rare" chance to buy a new apartment in the city centre.
"The site is in a blue-chip position within the city precinct, located close to the lake, the theatre precinct, shops, restaurants and light rail," he said.
"The project will appeal to both live-in owner occupiers and investors in this area."
Geocon is aiming to complete the three buildings by the end of 2025.
Apartments will range from one- to three-bedroom types and prices will start at $531,900, the developer confirmed.
The NCA received 12 submissions during the consultation process, which raised issues such as overshadowing, privacy concerns, poor building design and traffic congestion.
Loss of views and property values and the potential for structural damage to the neighbouring Forum apartment complex were among the concerns also raised.
However those concerns did not form part of the NCA's assessment as they were not addressed in the National Capital Plan.
In its assessment, the NCA said the Forum building would experience some overshadowing "which is challenging to avoid in high-density inner-city developments that comply with the National Capital Plan".
The authority said it worked closely with Geocon to increase the setbacks between the new buildings and the Forum complex from 12.65m to at least 16m.
Forum residents previously told The Canberra Times of their concerns about pedestrian safety and traffic congestion, given Allara Street will be the entry point to the new complex.
The Forum executive committee engaged a traffic consultant to examine the issues, who they said found significant flaws in the traffic report commissioned by Geocon.
But the NCA accepted a traffic assessment provided by Stantec which concluded the proposed development did not pose a significant impact to the local traffic and parking network.
In regards to pedestrian and cyclist safety, the NCA included a condition that requires Geocon to undertake a road safety audit analysis to ensure safety is assessed and any mitigation measures are implemented.
Ultimately, the authority found the proposal to be consistent with the National Capital Plan and approved the application.
A spokesperson for the executive committee and residents of Forum said the group was disappointed by the decision as they felt the traffic issues had not been resolved.
The NCA website states there is no opportunity to appeal a works approval decision "relating to the merits or otherwise of development proposals", however decisions can be challenged on an administrative basis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.