Claiming a win: Both sides eager to reach a deal on APS pay

The Australian Public Service Commission forced an end to service-wide pay talks on Thursday, with a measured dose of diplomacy.
Eager to wrap up eight long months of talks with unions and more than 250 APS staff, the commission proposed a small update to its pay offer of 11.2 per cent in one breath, asking for feedback by the end of November.
But in the next, it added that it wasn't really asking, confirming that talks were over and that agencies would now commence voting on their enterprise agreements. The move was not a surprise, with the commission foreshadowing an update several weeks ago, and time running out before pay rises were put at risk of delay.
The government's patience was wearing thin with the main public sector union over the stalled talks, which it had optimistically hoped would be done and dusted in July.
The bid to work out a pay deal for staff across 102 agencies, some of whom felt short-changed by previous talks, and most of whom are feeling the pinch of inflation, was ambitious. And perhaps the government at times forgot that APS staff too, were ambitious, for something better.
Still, the Community and Public Sector Union welcomed the concession on Thursday, relieved that it would not be put in the unenviable position of delaying pay rises in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.
It had rejected an initial offer of 10.5 per cent, and under pressure from a contingent of union members, knocked back a second offer of 11.2 per cent and rushed into further industrial action.
In doing so, it ignored the narrow majority of union members who voted in favour of the deal (51.9 per cent), in a bid to stare down an election challenge from the rebel group. The verdict on that choice will become clear in December, when results are due back.
For now, its leadership can claim a win, after its own bold streak of industrial action against a Labor government. The bargaining has achieved historic upgrades to the public service, including significant boosts to paid parental leave, rights to flexible work and a pay fragmentation model which will take steps to reverse years of smaller agencies falling behind on pay.
However, the pay offer remains contentious. With CPSU backing, and a time crunch, it is likely to be voted up across APS agencies. Not everyone will be happy about it though, and we are yet to hear the last word from public servants.
