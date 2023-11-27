Michele, don't be a Bullock in a china shop

"In addition to my wife's 20-year old Mirage and my 26-year old Magna, for the last year we have owned a Tesla," writes Ian. "Realistically, we could easily get away with running two cars in total and probably even one. We definitely don't need three, but both our respective old cars are friends that we would part with reluctantly. Neither car is driven much anymore as the go-to car is the electric car used at least 85 per cent of the time. The old cars are not spewing out much carbon dioxide any more and their manufacture was many years ago so their ongoing impact on the environment is small. It certainly seems that with the popularity of monster utes and huge SUVs that great slabs of the Australia population don't believe that there is any urgency in lowering our carbon emissions. As for encouraging EV use, I suggest everyone be given a test drive in one to see for themselves how they really are a step forward in motor transport."