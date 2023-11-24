Two-bedroom home sells for $1.72 million

An architect-designed townhouse in Forrest attracted hundreds of inspections and a strong sale price when it went to auction in early November.
Designed by the late Australian architect Roy Grounds, the two-bedroom home sold for $1.72 million after competitive bidding between about seven registered buyers.
Selling agent Stephen Thompson of LJ Hooker Manuka said more than 370 people inspected the townhouse during the sale campaign.
"At least 24 were architects all just wanting to have a look, plus we had a lot of heritage [industry] people coming in and having a look at it as well," he said.
Not all Canberra sellers are seeing the same results, however, and a lack of buyers is keeping a lid on property value growth.
New data released by CoreLogic shows national property values have recovered from a recent downturn to reach a new record high.
But Canberra home values are lagging well behind.
The slow rate of growth is thanks to an upswing in advertised homes for sale but not enough buyers to meet the supply, CoreLogic's Tim Lawless told The Canberra Times.
"Vendors really pushed the sell button and we started to see a lot more stock coming into the market and there simply wasn't the buyer demand to absorb that level of stock," he said.
Meanwhile, Terry Snow's property empire just got bigger after the purchase of a large development site in Civic.
Snow's Capital Property Group purchased a surface car park on the corner of London Circuit and Northbourne Avenue from the City Renewal Authority for $53 million.
The sale came after a previous deal with a different purchaser fell through in August.
Capital Property Group aims to build a mixed-use precinct with up to four buildings that would have a large food and beverage component and a strong focus on sustainability.
Finally, the owners of Kippax Fair shopping centre in Holt are putting the pressure on the ACT government to sell them a piece of land that would pave the way for their expansion plans.
The Christodoulou family has released new plans for the expansion which would include new supermarkets, speciality shops, more car parks and 300 new homes.
But the group says it won't be possible without purchasing an adjacent block of land and has written to the government in a bid to secure it.
The ACT government says the block is included in the indicative land release program for 2023-24.
"The Suburban Land Agency is working to finalise due diligence including environmental testing in order to release identified block 71 to market," a spokesperson said.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.