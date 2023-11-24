The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Two-bedroom home sells for $1.72 million

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
November 24 2023 - 1:05pm
An architect-designed townhouse in Forrest attracted hundreds of inspections and a strong sale price when it went to auction in early November.

