Canberra sports sweat on threat of weekend rainstorms

Canberra boasts a strong offering of sport this weekend, but rain and storms could threaten some fixtures, particularly on Saturday.
Friday night's clash between Canberra Cavalry and the Melbourne Aces at Narrabundah Park is in a tricky position.
The Cavalry thumped the Aces 10-2 on Thursday night and will be wanting to continue that momentum in their home debut, to claim their first series win of the season.
But there's a very high chance of showers in the afternoon and evening with up to 10 millimetres of rainfall tipped on Friday.
With a curfew of 10pm before the lights at the park switch off, it gives match officials very little room for rain delays if the weather turns.
Saturday night's third game of the series shouldn't be impacted with rain predicted earlier in the day, unless the ground is severely wet, and Sunday could have a shower but in the morning before first pitch at midday.
The Hockey One finals are in Canberra this weekend, with the top men and women in the nation to compete at the National Hockey Centre in Lyneham.
Canberra Chill's women's team have a shot at the title, with their semi-final at 2.30pm against NSW Pride, and if victorious, they'll play in the final on Sunday at 3.30pm. If Canberra lose the semi-final, the Chill will play for third place in an 11.30am match on Sunday.
Another huge crowd is expected over the two-day hockey spectacular, but a very high chance of rain and a thunderstorm on Saturday could hurt attendance.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicted up to 15 millimetres of rain on Saturday most likely in the morning and afternoon.
"Usually if there's lightning, they'll have to have a back-up plan," Chill player Samantha Economos said.
"But it's hard because everyone's flying in from all over the country, so I think they'll have to push ahead with it.
"We can't play if there's lightning safety wise though."
Light showers could happen on Sunday before the final, but the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted only a 70 per cent chance of rain, with a maximum five millimetres.
Men's cricket grades from first to fifth and women's grade cricket on Saturday are most in jeopardy of rain interrupting play.
Previous years of wet summers have hugely impacted ACT cricket schedules with matches cancelled and postponed, but this year was expected to be drier and hotter than ever.
The ACT government will monitor the condition of community cricket grounds, and any closures will be announced on their site.
Community Chest race day at Thoroughbred Park is a big occasion on the calendar for 12 charities in Canberra, with $50,000 on offer.
Each organisation will be represented by a horse in the 1400m Quality Open Handicap, with finishing position to determine how much of the prizemoney the charities win.
The race is scheduled to take place after 6.30pm on Saturday after a full day of racing at Thoroughbred Park. The track has been given a good rating as of Friday, but forecast rain will impact the race, and probably mean punters need to take an umbrella.
