Rebel CPSU group slams union's public service pay offer endorsement

A group within the Community and Public Sector Union has lashed its leadership for endorsing the government's third pay offer, claiming it had betrayed members.
Members United is challenging CPSU leadership in ongoing elections, running candidates in every executive committee seat, as well as in positions across the union's governing and section councils.
The group, which includes Greens and Labor staffers, was formed earlier in the year by members who felt the union had been "weak" in service-wide pay bargaining.
But the CPSU says it has allowed members to lead its approach to bargaining, and negotiated an improved pay and conditions package without losing any workplace rights.
National secretary Melissa Donnelly announced on Thursday she would recommend members approve the government's third pay offer, claiming it as a win for the union, which rejected the proposal in September despite narrow support for it from members.
The offer remains 11.2 per cent over three years, but the Public Service Commission said a one-off boost paid to employees would effectively bring forward the first pay rise by 12 weeks.
The sum, equivalent to 0.92 per cent of employees' base salary, would not include superannuation, and would be paid in March to employees whose agencies voted up their enterprise agreements.
Members United candidate for national secretary, Will Mudford, blasted Ms Donnelly and her team for the stance, claiming they had betrayed union membership.
"[Their] decision to recommend a below-inflation pay offer is the ultimate betrayal of the CPSU membership," Mr Mudford said in a statement.
"11.2 per cent is barely half of the CPSU's original claim of 20 per cent over three years.
"They can choose to escalate action and pursue political enforcement of the CPSU's claim - instead, they think members should eat [Public Service Minister] Katy Gallagher's deal."
The Public Service Commission says the 11.2 per cent offer - broken into 4 per cent the first year, then 3.8 per cent and 3.4 per cent - would slightly exceed forecasts for Wage Price Index and Consumer Price Index over the life of the agreement.
But Members United is not convinced it will keep pace with the effects of inflation, and has also said the offer will not rectify stalled or minor pay rises across the APS in previous years.
Mr Mudford claimed the union's leadership was "risking an existential crisis of the CPSU", and had not done their job for members, after making an initial pay claim of 20 per cent over three years.
"What we can win is directly proportional to how hard we fight. A one-off payment is not going to help workers whose rents have gone up $200 a week, or who can't afford their weekly grocery shop," he said.
"This pay offer is still a pay cut."
The CPSU is polling its members on the deal, though it has recommended they accept it, with results due back on November 30.
The government has also authorised agencies to vote on their enterprise agreements. Unions can't stop this process but can campaign for staff to vote "no" on enterprise agreements. But the union is eager to deliver pay rises by the first scheduled date of March 2024.
Ms Donnelly on Thursday said the union had "been able to negotiate an improved pay deal for APS employees, without losing any negotiated conditions or delaying pay rises".
She pointed to narrow support for the pay offer in the union's last poll - in which 51.9 per cent of more than 15,000 members backed the pay deal. Under pressure from Members United, and noting the small majority, the union chose to push for more and expanded industrial actions across several APS agencies.
"We had a narrow window to fight for a better pay deal where we would not be delaying bargaining outcomes, and we made the most of it," she said in her statement.
"This is a package that will deliver APS employees strong, industry-leading conditions, improved pay and a financial boost without delay.
"The union recommends the overall package, noting it will deliver strong conditions and improved pay without delays."
