Restoring a piece of our red-brick history

Ever wanted to do up a Canberra icon in one of the city's most prestigious suburbs, all without blowing the budget?
Architect Jean Kwak was more than ready when a Canberra couple approached him with the ultimate challenge.
It involved the words "character", "inner south" and "1950s duplex", the kind of combination that most of us can only dream of.
In this case, the three-bedroom duplex with a dodgy add-on in the back may have been a relative steal for $1,085,000 (admittedly a pre-COVID coup), but it was run down, and the couple were on a budget.
And, as born-and-bred Canberrans, they wanted to keep as much of the original character of the building as possible.
Kwak, who migrated to Canberra from Korea as a teenager, was all for it, having worked on several heritage-linked projects with other Canberra firms before starting his own architecture firm, Jean Architects.
This house, on Fraser Place, was the perfect challenge for his first solo project, as he's been able to work within a vintage template and create something new and modern.
The cul-de-sac is filled with original duplexes, only one of which had been, controversially, torn down without the permission of the owners of the adjoining home in 2013.
The owners (who want to remain nameless but did reveal they own a well-known local restaurant), were ready to start a family, and wanted an extra bedroom and bathroom, and a second living space.
For Kwak, the main challenge was keeping to their budget of $700,000 (it eventually blew out closer to $800,000).
The rest, he said, was all about tearing things out and starting again - exactly what he loves doing most.
"I love retaining the house and respecting their heritage - it just gives more character to the house instead of starting from a blank canvas," he said.
"I do know that there can be unexpected things that might occur during the process, but I think if the clients are already in and can handle that, and go through that process with us, I would much more enjoy to have them retain as much as they can and go from there."
These red-brick beauties are dotted around Canberra's inner suburbs and, while not officially heritage-listed, are an important slice of Canberra's mid-century history.
Canberra in the years after World War II ended was no joke when it came to finding somewhere to live.
The post-war years saw a population explosion, from around 10,000 before war broke out, to 13,000 by 1945, 23,000 by 1951 and 39,000 in 1957.
The place was flooding with people, and they needed housing, of all kinds.
And at a time when the uniting cause was to get people into the capital and help make it thrive, the concept of public housing had very different connotations in Canberra's history.
Instead of providing housing for people who couldn't afford it, the aim was to provide homes for all sectors of society.
From 1927, the public housing program included hostels, hotels, flats, detached houses and duplexes. It wasn't until the early 1970s that privately built homes outnumbered those built by government.
The red-brick duplexes started going up in the inner suburbs in the late 1940s, with the first in Narrabundah, closely followed by Red Hill, Yarralumla, Reid and Campbell.
And while to some, they may appear bland and innocuous from the outside, behind the sturdy facades is a surprising array of possibilities.
As Kwak pointed out, these homes were built to last, at a time when the fledgling capital was still finding its feet and desperately trying to give as many people as possible a reason to move here and stay for a while.
Once he had removed the "poorly built" renovation out the back, the possibilities unfolded.
"One was to respect the old - we wanted to have all the new elements to be quite distinct but still interconnected," he said.
"The second idea was connecting to their backyard. The idea was actually having a split level internally. So the new part of the house actually steps down from the old part."
In its original state, the duplex was on an 800-square-metre block, but built on a rise with a backyard that sloped away, without any engagement with the main living spaces.
He added a large, open-plan living-dining space opening onto a large deck and back garden, and a large master bedroom, complete with ensuite and vast walk-in robe upstairs.
The house now has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a moody, dark-hued front room separated from the new renovation by a fluted glass wall.
The back deck has outdoor cooking facilities, and the garden beyond has plenty of room for some low-key landscaping.
"The seamless integration of old and new ... creates a dwelling that preserves the past while embracing a vibrant future in Yarralumla's rich history," Kwak said.
