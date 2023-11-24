The Canberra Times
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Is artificial intelligence going to crash ACT housing prices?

By Letters to the Editor
November 25 2023 - 5:30am
Will redundancies caused by AI lead to a slump in housing prices in the ACT? Picture by Elesa Kurtz
I can see in the very near future, Canberra housing prices will once again return to being affordable.

