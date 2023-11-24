Times Past: November 25, 1974

On this day in 1974, The Canberra Times reported on the restoration of one of the rarest planes from World War I.
One of the world's rarest aircraft, a former World War I Pfalz D XII fighter, was parked under the camouflage of trees in Canberra, looking for all the world as though it was ready for another 'sortie'.
The camouflage on the old biplane was sufficient to conceal it from The Canberra Times photographer who drove within a couple of hundred feet without seeing it, at Molonglo Reach, off Morshead Drive.
One of only four of its type left in the world (two in the US and one in France), the Canberra DXII had been restored by the Australian Society for Aero Historical Preservation for the Australian War Memorial, which owned it.
Members of the society worked on the machine for more than six years and devoted more than 2500 hours to the job.
The Pfalz DXII was one of two fighters with which Germany hoped to turn the tide of the aerial war along the Western Front in 1918.
It was put into operational service in August 1918, only three months before Germany's surrender.
