'I couldn't believe it': Familiar ring-in comes from Beirut to Canberra for hockey finals

Just over a month ago retired former Kookaburras star Ben Craig was working in Lebanon, training to run the Beirut Marathon, with hockey the furthest thing from his mind.
Now he's set to come out of retirement to play in the Hockey One finals at Lyneham this weekend for the NSW Pride.
Six weeks ago the former Canberra Chill captain moved back to Australia with his wife to have a baby.
His newborn daughter Florence was only 10 days old when Craig's brother Tom got in touch last Sunday, desperate for a ring-in for their depleted Pride squad.
"He texted me and said, 'What do you think about playing? We're short for the weekend.' I couldn't believe it, but here we are," Craig told The Canberra Times.
"It's the kind of message you see going around club sport on a Saturday, but you wouldn't expect this for a national championship.
"I thought I'd signed off on my hockey career after having a good final year at the Canberra Chill last season."
A junior World Cup in India, weddings and exams meant the Pride lost a few key players for the most important weekend of the season, and Craig was still registered from his previous year playing for the Chill, allowing him to step up for NSW at late notice.
"It's all within the rules that if a player has moved for work and is registered they can play under special circumstances," Craig said.
"I had marathon fitness, but that's very different to hockey fitness so this week I've been trying to get my hands working again and get the hockey movements back, so I'm feeling good."
Now Craig is in the Pride, he's hoping to end his hockey career on a high - again - with his first Hockey One title.
"It's a really special circumstance," he said. "To play with some of my oldest friends, with my brother one more time, and to play in my home state - it's just a crazy opportunity.
"Also to have my baby girl be there at a hockey game. I never thought that would happen, and it's going to mean a lot to me.
"If we won, I can't claim any credit with this amazing team, but to be part of it, it'd be the perfect way to finish."
The men's Canberra Chill team didn't make the finals, however the women's side did, and are eyeing their first Hockey One title this weekend.
Canberra will take on the Pride in the second semi-final at 2.30pm at the National Hockey Centre, and Chill star Kalindi Commerford is feeling confident having beaten NSW a month ago, 5-2.
"Hopefully our semi isn't tight and we just pants them," Commerford said.
"It's been a really close season and it could have gone either way. We had to fight to get into the finals, even though we haven't lost a game since round one.
"So I'm expecting a really hard game."
The Chill have only lost to one of the other teams in the finals, the Thundersticks, and that was nearly two months ago in Perth.
But cheered on by a home crowd at Lyneham, the Chill have a huge advantage in their finals campaign and believe they can go all the way.
"Every season we want to make finals but a home finals is definitely the dream," Commerford said.
"It'd be cool to give back to the community that's given so much to us."
Hockey One Finals at the National Hockey Centre, Lyneham
Saturday
Women's semi-final (1v4): Brisbane Blaze v Perth Thundersticks, 11am.
Men's semi-final (1v4): NSW Pride v Tassie Tigers, 12.30pm.
Women's semi-final (2v3): NSW Pride v Canberra Chill, 2.30pm.
Men's semi-final (2v3): Brisbane Blaze v HC Melbourne, 4pm.
Sunday
Women's 3rd v 4th playoff: 11.30am.
Men's 3rd v 4th playoff: 1pm.
Women's grand final: 3.30pm.
Men's grand final: 5.30pm.
