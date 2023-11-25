The Canberra Times
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/History

Times Past: November 26, 1981

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 26 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1981, The Canberra Times reported on a small group of Army members who undertook a unique and old-fashioned exercise on horseback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.