Times Past: November 26, 1981

On this day in 1981, The Canberra Times reported on a small group of Army members who undertook a unique and old-fashioned exercise on horseback.
Seven Army riders arrived in Canberra after a 350km ride through the high country of Victoria and NSW, sore and weary after 10 days in the saddle.
They had just completed an adventure-training trek which retraced some of the old pioneer routes and could mean a new national trail for the Australian Trail Horse Riders Association.
Major John Press, in charge of the group, said the first two days had been the hardest - 12 hours on horseback each day in rain, hail and snow.
Two horses had bolted, a packhorse had smashed its load, a rider had been thrown and the tracks covered with dead-fall.
The group made its way from Benambra, south of Corryong in Victoria, through Tom Groggin, Long Plain, Kiandra and the Brindabellas to Canberra Equestrian Park accompanied by a support team of two vehicles.
Nights were spent in an assortment of one-man tents, mountain huts, an abandoned house and shearers' quarters.
Most of the horses were from the 'Reynella' property owned by John Rudd, who joined the party at Adaminaby.
The horses had been in training for four months, unlike Private Laurie Davis, a clerk at the Russell defence offices, who had managed only an hour on Major Press's horse in a paddock behind the office block in preparation.
