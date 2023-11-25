The Canberra Times
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Good News

From lutes to lawnmowers, meet the ACT volunteers offering a free fix

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
November 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A repair cafe in Hawker is home to some of Canberra's most skilled repair service men and women, and as the cost of basic household appliances continues to rise, their services are becoming essential for people who require urgent repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.