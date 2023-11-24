What will we learn from the $1b question that's taken a decade to answer?

There must be someone out there who thinks spending $1 billion to move the AIS to Queensland is a good idea. If you exist, can you raise your hand and tell us why?
Because without you, it seems like we're wasting time and money Australian athletes can ill-afford to lose on their pursuit of Olympic and Commonwealth Games glory.
We're about halfway through a federal government-commissioned review into the future of the AIS, its location and how to make it great again.
So far we know Canberrans don't want to lose something that's in Canberra. Shock!
What's still unclear is who Canberrans are fighting against, especially given the Queensland government didn't bother making a submission and Australian Olympic Committee supremo John Coates set the record straight to advocate for the AIS to stay in the capital.
But even though we don't know who is pushing sport's version of the "no" campaign in this debate, did we learn anything? And, most importantly, has it been worth it?
Given the report - which is due at the end of the month - will likely land on the answer we all expect, it's hard to imagine being surprised by the findings.
The federal government has already flagged its intentions to be fiscally responsible. Just so we're clear, spending $1 billion to move to Queensland instead of $200 million to upgrade the Canberra campus is ... checks notes ... not fiscally responsible.
So unless there's a really compelling argument we're not yet aware of, surely it is safe to assume the AIS is staying put and it's going to get a facelift.
That will be music to the ears of Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins. He has been trying to make change, but has so far been unable to secure government financial backing to do so.
Sport and red tape don't tend to go together well, but especially when the smallest amount of time can make the biggest difference to hopes of winning a gold medal.
But five fast and furious weeks of putting together submissions and another few weeks before the final report is due will seem like a 100 metre sprint rather than a marathon after more than a decade of successive governments pushing the AIS issue into the too-hard basket.
The masterplan for change has been around since 2018, but it's only now that it is being acted upon.
So while it is clear we are closer to a solution now than we have been since the AIS scholarship program was abolished after the disastrous 2012 Olympic Games results, there are challenges ahead.
Athletes and sports scientists need the funding for upgrades immediately. There's no point waiting until closer to the Brisbane Olympics in 2032 - the moment will have passed.
The AIS Arena will have been closed for at least four years by the time it reopens (tentatively pegged in for mid next year) and while the ACT government will be doing cartwheels given its precinct vision, it has spent 14 years talking about a stadium with nothing to show for all the bluster.
There is at least a clearer picture for the ACT's vision for the AIS. Light rail from the city, a new $1 billion hospital down the road, a new $500 million (at least) stadium to update the 1970s old girl, restaurants, cafes and a hotel.
If all goes according to plan, it will be a three-way funding deal between the ACT, the federal government and the University of Canberra to get it over the line.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr told Canberans he changed his stadium location preference from the city to Bruce because of costs, complications in Civic and the need to fight off a Queensland poaching raid at the AIS.
It seems another vision may have been at play - the "northside sport and health precinct" - and this is where the confusion comes in.
Barr fronted an annual reports hearing at the Legislative Assembly this week. He was asked if the government had gathered any data about the economic impact of building a stadium in the city and what the results were.
"Pretty minimal," Barr said of an expected economic impact. "Some people will eat at home and then go to the football. There are others who will eat out, either at the venue or somewhere else. It is not a significant factor.
"In terms of a net increase for the economy, it would almost substitute out to zero, because it is just shifting money from being spent on one activity to another.
"It may, to the extent that there might be more money spent at a city restaurant or a city pub, but it just means less money spent somewhere else in the economy, because there is no extra money. There is the same amount of money; it is just a matter of where it is spent. It does not bring a net boost to the economy."
And then we get to the submission about the "northside sport and health precinct" as part of an AIS revamp, which was published less than 24 hours later.
"Objectives for the stadium precinct include: a venue located within a precinct that creates memorable fan experiences, is frequently activated and drives economic activity," the governments AIS submission said.
There must have been more than a few Civic stadium supporters who choked on their Weet-Bix when they read that. Which one is it - an economic driver or an economic substitute?
The key to all of this - the savings of revitalising the AIS and the location of the stadium - is pretty simple. You just need to know who you're fighting against.
