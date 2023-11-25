United wary of Matildas star's 'biggest strength' ahead of Canberra visit

Canberra United will have their hands full keeping a Matildas star quiet this Sunday afternoon in front of an expected bumper crowd at McKellar Park.
Fresh off the Women's World Cup, Matildas and Newcastle Jets star Emily van Egmond is set to visit Canberra for round six of the A-League Women competition.
Matildas fans have the rare opportunity to see the World Cup goalscorer in action this weekend, with the Canberra United match the second of just four games she's playing for Newcastle, in between her commitments with the San Diego Wave in the USA's National Women's Soccer League.
United have a former Matilda in their squad in Michelle Heyman too, as well as several current internationals, but coach Njegosh Popovich can't ignore the quality of van Egmond that threatens Canberra's quest for their first win of the season.
"She's one of the best players to come out of this country in recent times," the coach said.
"She'll probably be part of the Olympics squad next.
"We're not going to change our game plan because of one player. We don't do that.
"But we definitely need to acknowledge the fact that she's a game-changer, and we need to make sure that we're on our toes every single time she gets the ball."
Van Egmond played for Canberra United between 2009-2011, and it was in 2010 while in the capital that she made her debut for the Matildas.
"She's always been a talented player since she was a kid," Popovich said.
"She's always been able to move the ball in the right areas to unlock defences. I still think that her biggest strength is definitely in the midfield."
United suffered a blow to their long-awaited match this weekend with news that Hayley Taylor-Young copped a season-ending ankle injury, and Chilean import Maria 'Cote' Rojas also had a knee issue which will sideline her for up to a month.
Popovich is confident in the depth of the United squad to step up in the pair's absence, with New Zealander Ruby Nathan primed for a bigger role after being named in her first senior Kiwi squad this week.
"What an amazing rise for her," Popovich said of Nathan.
"I took a bit of a risk bringing her to the club so young, but I saw the potential in her immediately. She's immensely growing with every training session."
Van Egmond was also named in a full-strength, star-studded Matildas squad set to play Canada in friendlies on December 2 and 6.
Swedish Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson plans to test out some different strategies against Canada before the squad take on Uzbekistan in February's Olympic Games play-offs.
While Gustavsson is contracted to lead the Matildas until the end of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, recent reports from Swedish media suggest he has taken a job interview to coach Sweden's men's team.
Sunday: Canberra United v Newcastle Jets, 4pm at McKellar Park
