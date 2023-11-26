A sneaky peek at APS census results

We're set to find out what public servants think of their agencies, and their bosses, when the 2023 APS census results drop on Wednesday.
It's the first time we get a look inside all 102 public service agencies, some of which have previously been rather hesitant to let their surveys see the light of day.
But it's all about transparency these days - with some, erm, caveats around cabinet documents, freedom of information, and whistleblowing.
In fact, some agencies were a little too excited about transparency, and uploaded their 2023 results to their websites a few days early. Public Eye counted nine in total, which accidentally hit the big red "publish" button.
(They're listed in our graph below, which doesn't include the Climate Change Authority, as it measured results differently to other agencies.)
Asked whether they would recommend their agency as a good place to work, staff at the Australian War Memorial weren't so glowing.
Only 53 per cent said they would, while 28 per cent were neutral on the issue, and 18 per cent gave a definitive "no". This result was down slightly on responses the year prior (by 3 percentage points), but well below the APS average (by 15 percentage points).
Public servants at the National Archives of Australia also weren't overly impressed, with just 61 per cent giving their agency the stamp of approval, down 3 percentage points from last year.
The Commonwealth Grants Commission seems like the place to be in comparison, with a rating of 91 per cent, which, though it was down slightly on the results in 2022, was still above the rest of the APS by 23 percentage points.
Staff at the National Health Funding Body thought it was pretty good (78 per cent would recommend it) in comparison to the APS average of 68 per cent; but this was a tumble of 10 percentage points from the year prior.
This is just a sample of our census coverage, we'll be diving into results in depth and comparing all the agencies once the remaining tallies are released on Wednesday. Stay tuned for more.
Just last week, we were writing about which public service bosses are earning the biggest bucks in your agency. Well now we are here to remind you that top bureaucrats won't necessarily lose out on that government coin when they retire from the APS.
Former department bosses Dennis Richardson, Rosemary Huxtable, and Richard Maude are all set to receive between $62,700 and $81,700 for serving on the government's Defence Strategic Review external advisory panel over 19 months, an answer to a question on notice has revealed.
The Albanese government announced in May this year that it would establish an external advisory panel to oversee the implementation of recommendations from the Defence Strategic Review. It appointed the three former public servants to the team, to be co-chaired by Stephen Smith and Sir Angus Houston. Panel members are expected to attend monthly or quarterly meetings.
In response to a question from crossbench senator Jacqui Lambie, the government said that Mr Richardson and Ms Huxtable - former defence secretary and finance secretary respectively - will each receive $81,700. Mr Maude, ex-deputy secretary of the department of foreign affairs and trade, will pocket $62,700.
Meanwhile, the panel's co-chair, former chief of defence Sir Angus Houston, will receive $104,000 for his time.
Defence gifts a bit offensive
We're not saying that we endorse the fact that APS bosses sometimes receive freebies in their line of work. But one glance at the Defence's gifts and benefits register, and it looks like the women are being short changed.
The department's disclosure log this year tells tales of free lunches, dinners, and presents for our top defence personnel: a $400 knife for General Angus Campbell from the US defence department; a $1700 framed photograph for Air Marshal Rob Chipman from Kingston's Scott Leggo Gallery; a $680 rug for Vice-Admiral Mark Hammond from the Pakistan Armed Forces.
But while male officials receive alcohol, accessories, and ceremonial swords, one of the few women on the list - Ms Copus Campbell - was recently gifted ... a $150 plant. We can't miss the irony that while men were wined, dined and accessorised, Australia's ambassador for gender equality got another thing to look after.
Maybe Ms Campbell loves plants? Maybe the Sultan of Brunei picked out the perfect gift. Still - we couldn't help but notice that, according to the register, that same day his majesty gave General Campbell a watch worth an estimated $14,000. Personally, that would have been our pick.
Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Glyn Davis shared a "memorable lesson" with budding public servants on Thursday evening, as he delivered his Kenneth Myer lecture on philanthropy.
"In Canberra, setbacks are a common occurrence," Mr Davis told those gathered to hear him speak, as he recounted his early years in the Australian Public Service.
It was late 1982 and Mr Davis was grinding to get the Reid Review of Commonwealth Administration done and dusted on a "seemingly impossible deadline" set by then-prime minister Malcolm Fraser. The inquiry aimed to recommend new management practices for the APS.
But in a pain known by many a public servant, it all went out the window when Mr Fraser called an election just weeks after receiving the report.
"But for me, this proved a generous tutorial - the Reid Review was my first glimpse of the APS, an interest developed through involvement in two subsequent public sector inquiries," Mr Davis said.
"I observed that recommendations rejected in one report get picked up in later reviews. Ideas move quietly from heresy to conventional wisdom. A setback now becomes an opening later. This is a city of second chances, for policy and for people."
There you have it: Everyone faces rejection on the road to glory. And perhaps one day, we too, can land a salary of more than $900,000. Perhaps.
Your Public Eye authors enjoy a good tally: What your bosses earn, or how many of you are hotdesking (sorry, we mean, "agile working"), for example.
So we were keen to get our hands on Defence's external workforce census, which took place in March 2023.
It shows an external workforce of 37,330, most of whom were concentrated in the Australian Defence Force (52 per cent). The APS housed 15 per cent of them, while 33 per cent were external service providers.
The external workforce was actually up 7 per cent (of 2451 places) from 2022. Contractors were up slightly (by 3 per cent), but consultants had fallen by 2 per cent.
