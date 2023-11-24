The A(ndrew) to Z(ed) of the NSW Liberal Senate spot race

Never before has the ACT been so invested in the outcome of another jurisdiction's Senate-filling shenanigans.
But Zed Seselja's plans to farewell Canberra and join an "exodus" to Queanbeyan have added a certain territorian spice to those following the Liberal party's plans to replace the already retired, long-serving NSW moderate Marise Payne.
The former ACT senator has become the leading Liberal right candidate in a race for a vacancy the right faction sees as "its turn" after moderate, and former NSW Liberal party president Maria Kovacic, secured the availability after Senator Jim Molan's death.
Mr Seselja has declared a war on "woke" as part of his pitch and has former prime minister Tony Abbott making calls for him.
But there is also a "his turn" factor for Andrew Constance, the former NSW minister who has long tried to make the federal jump and almost did it in the seat of Gilmore at the last election. He also wanted the last vacancy.
Despite the right's claims on the vacancy, Mr Constance is seen as the frontrunner and moderates have been instructed to fall behind him.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton knows them, worked with them, and has backed both. How can he lose?
Well, there's a push for the 700 or so NSW Liberal members to choose a fresher face. Monica Tudehope, a former senior staffer of former premier Dominic Perrottet and daughter of NSW shadow treasurer Damien Tudehope, is seen as right royalty and to have an excellent claim on a right faction position. She would also help the party's gender balance problem.
As part of her pitch, she has highlighted the "very sinister" impact of social media algorithms that redirect and curate feeds on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. She wants them banned for users under 18, saying adults should be allowed to "opt out" as well.
Former Australian ambassador to Israel and former member for Wentworth Dave Sharma has been understandably prominent in the media of late, but not over the preselection as that is against the rules. He will have trouble if moderate members lock in, as planned, behind Mr Constance. But he is not without support.
Former NSW MLC Lou Amato, still smarting from a factional deal in which he was punted from the upper house, on Friday pulled out of the race, citing "back room" deals clearly not in his favour.
The Lowy Institute's research fellow Jess Collins is also running, as is former NSW RSL president James Brown, barrister Ishita Sethi, solicitor Nimalan Rutnam, and lawyer Pallavi Sinha.
The vote will be held over Sunday, with those left in the game to make direct pitches to the members.
The real estate agents of Queanbeyan are not the only ones keen to find out what will happen.
