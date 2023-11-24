Teen found with 3D printed guns, rocket propelled grenade replica

Police found multiple 3D printed firearms including a replica rocket propelled grenade when they searched a south Canberra home, they say.
Police said they told of a 17-year-old boy with a 3D printed firearm about 10.45am on Thursday, November 16.
They seized a white and black replica 3D printed bolt action pistol, and searched his Garran home later that afternoon.
Police said they found three more 3D printed firearms: a silver 3D printed replica 44 magnum revolver, a black and green 3D printed replica rocket propelled grenade, a black 3D printed replica 50 calibre revolver pistol, and 3D printed ammunition.
"Police would like to remind the Canberra community that the manufacturing of 3D printed weapons is illegal and 3D printed firearms are considered illegal weapons," they said in a statement.
They asked anyone with information about illegal firearms to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
