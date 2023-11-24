The Canberra Times
Teen found with 3D printed guns, rocket propelled grenade replica

By Staff Reporters
November 24 2023 - 2:43pm
Some of the 3D printed weapons police say they found. Pictures supplied
Police found multiple 3D printed firearms including a replica rocket propelled grenade when they searched a south Canberra home, they say.

