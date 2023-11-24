Kiwis oust Maguire, opening door to be Blues Origin coach

The path is clear for Michael Maguire to be announced as the new NSW Blues State of Origin coach.
Maguire was ousted as New Zealand Kiwis coach on Friday, despite leading them to an historic 30-0 win over Australia earlier this month.
He wanted to continue in the role, feeling he could manage both the Blues and Kiwis jobs given their seasons don't overlap.
The Raiders have offered Maguire an external consultancy role for next year, which would allow for him to take up the Blues job.
It's unclear when NSW Rugby League will announce Maguire in the top job, but it could potentially happen next week.
He was their preferred candidate to replace Brad Fittler almost from the start, but put talks on hold to take charge of the Kiwis for the Pacific Championships - which they won.
The 49-year-old was hopeful of signing a two-year deal, while NSWRL initially offered one.
Maguire was contracted with the Kiwis until the end of the 2026 World Cup, but parted ways on Friday.
He'll finish up with 12 wins from his 18 Tests in charge of the Kiwis and took them to the semi-final of last year's World Cup - having taken over after New Zealand was knocked out of the previous World Cup by Fiji in the quarter-finals.
NZRL chief executive Greg Peters praised Maguire's dedication to the role.
"The mana, history and whakapapa associated with the black-and-white jersey mean any role in and around the Kiwi team is the ultimate privilege," Peters said in a statement.
"Michael's dedication to the role and players has seen him achieve incredible things over the last six years.
"Michael is the ultimate professional and has connected deeply with the NZRL whanau and playing group.
"We wish him nothing but success in his next career step."
It was expected the Blues job would also cost Maguire his assistant coaching role with the Green Machine, where he was contracted for the 2024 NRL season.
That's due to the Origin period eating up such a large chunk of the NRL season and the Raiders board wanted their coaching staff focused on developing their young team during an important transitional phase.
The Raiders have lost 549 NRL games worth of experience with Jarrod Croker retiring and Jack Wighton shifting to South Sydney.
It will see Raiders coach Ricky Stuart turn to youth to fill the key spine roles of five-eighth and fullback, and why the Canberra board want their coaches fully focused on the Green Machine - even blocking Stuart from applying for the role.
The Origin period runs from the series opener on June 5 until the final game on July 17 - ruling out anyone involved with the Blues for most of the rounds from 13 through until 19.
But Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has offered Maguire a consultancy role, which he could fulfil externally.
Canberra will now be on the hunt for a new assistant coach to replace Maguire and join assistant Mick Crawley.
Stuart was expecting a response from Maguire on Monday.
"I have spoken to 'Madge' about an external consultancy role for 2024," he told The Canberra Times.
"The club have asked for an answer by Monday."
The NSWRL said they were still in discussions with Maguire over the Blues job and wouldn't make an announcement until they were finalised.
"It is common knowledge that the NSWRL board has been working through a process with Michael Maguire," a NSWRL spokesperson said.
"As soon as the matter is finalised we will make a public announcement, but until then we will not be making further comment."
