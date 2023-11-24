The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Updated

Kiwis oust Maguire, opening door to be Blues Origin coach

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 24 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The path is clear for Michael Maguire to be announced as the new NSW Blues State of Origin coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.