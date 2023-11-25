Chill factor: Canberra on cusp of Hockey One glory after toppling champs

The Canberra Chill are on the cusp of Hockey One glory on home soil after booking their place in Sunday's decider.
Canberra's Hockey One dream is alive after a 4-1 semi-final triumph over the NSW Pride at the Lyneham Hockey Centre on Saturday.
They will meet Brisbane in Sunday's grand final after the Blaze earlier claimed a penalty shootout win over the Perth Thundersticks in the first semi-final.
To get there, Canberra had to bring down a giant in the form of reigning champions NSW.
The Pride's chase for back-to-back titles was given a boost when Meike van Haeringen struck late in the first quarter - but Canberra found an answer moments later through Kaitlin Cotter from a short corner.
Roisin Upton put the hosts ahead with a penalty stroke from a short corner to give Canberra a half-time lead - and the best was yet to come for the Chill.
Naomi Evans was sprawled across the pitch but still managed to flick a pass from Katie Mullan into the back of the net, before Evans' conversion saw the score blow out to 4-1 in Canberra's favour during the third quarter.
Try as they might, NSW could not close the margin in the final term, consigning the Pride to a third place playoff against Perth on Sunday.
Watching from the Lyneham Hockey Centre stands were the Blaze, who had booked their place in the final with a thrilling shootout win over Perth earlier in the day.
The two sides finished level at 2-2 at the end of regulation time, forcing the game into a shootout - and with rain teeming down, Brisbane's Rebecca Greiner rose to the occasion to send the Blaze into the decider.
"A very tight game, which is what we expect for a semi-final. We definitely didn't want it to get to shootouts, but good to get over the line," Brisbane captain Morgan Gallagher said.
"It is honestly the most stressful thing, but we just said before, we backed our girls when it went to shootouts. We backed them, believed in them, and hoped we would get up in the end.
"Hopefully do it all again [on Sunday]."
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA CHILL 4 (Naomi Evans 2, Kaitlin Cotter, Roisin Upton goals) bt NSW PRIDE 1 (Meike van Haeringen goal) at Lyneham Hockey Centre.
Sunday: Grand final - Brisbane Blaze v Canberra Chill at Lyneham Hockey Centre, 3.30pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.