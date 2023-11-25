The Canberra Times
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Chill factor: Canberra on cusp of Hockey One glory after toppling champs

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated November 25 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Chill are on the cusp of Hockey One glory on home soil after booking their place in Sunday's decider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.