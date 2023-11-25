Crunch time for the Capitals: Canberra faces daunting task on the road

The Canberra Capitals are saying all the right things.
The intensity at practice has risen to "breakneck speed", players are challenging each other in film sessions, and a young group is getting closer to a breakthrough win with every passing week.
The Capitals are only four games into a 21-game WNBL campaign but already seem to be reaching crunch time as the franchise looks to climb off the bottom of the ladder.
The Capitals won just two games last season - an equal low in club history - and their finals hopes could quickly drift away if they fail to reverse their fortunes in the coming weeks.
In Jade Melbourne the Capitals have a star to build around. Her 17.3 points per game is the sixth highest in the competition, while Gemma Potter - who has returned after two anterior cruciate ligament ruptures - has long been considered one of Australian basketball's brightest sparks.
Yet painting the Capitals as a development club in the long-term could see Canberra struggle to retain established stars and lure experienced players desperate to chase championship rings.
But guard Nicole Munger is confident the Capitals can turn their season around when they arrive at the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium - in Jade Melbourne's hometown - on Sunday.
"We had a good team meeting on Tuesday, and we've really been going at it, really pushing each other, trying to push everything to make each other better," Munger said.
"It's been really cool to see how the young ones stepped up. Me as an older one, even though I'm not that old, still stepping up and pushing things and our leaders just pushing it.
"From the top down, everybody is trying to get better every single possession.
"We've been watching film every day. As players we've been breaking down the film and then presenting it to each other.
"It's been really cool to take those good times, see what was working, [and think about] how do we replicate that and make that more consistent. The stuff that wasn't so good, how do we make those split second decisions?
"It's easy when you're watching film, stopping and starting, see what we were doing wrong and seeing it from above. How do we put ourselves in those situations in practice to make those right decisions at that breakneck speed?
"It's been really cool to look at both sides of it, the good and bad, do it for each other and really try to challenge each other out here on the court."
There are promising signs. Twice Canberra have lost games by five points or less. With 312 points scored, the Capitals are just four shy of the league-leading Boomers. Yet just as it was last season, defence has been their undoing.
The Capitals will face another top four team on the road in the Southside Flyers next weekend before a spate of home games in the lead up to Christmas.
"I think it's really great for our group. When we were in Sydney and Townsville, we had five or six days on the road. You could just see the growth together," Munger said.
"We're a really young team, a new group, so really just getting to know each other better than just being here in Canberra, I think that's really cool. We get to do it again this weekend and next.
"We get to travel, be together all the time, have meals together, really cool."
