Beer, markets, fete and a Scandi Xmas fair all this weekend

The Fyshwick Fresh Food Markets is teaming up with Plonk and hosting a Beer Day Out on Sunday from noon to 3pm.
The day will be about showcasing breweries from the Canberra region and all around Australia. On the day, there will also be pop-up food vendors from around the markets and live music.
A fete is on Saturday at the Holy Trinity Primary School and Early Learning Centre in Curtin.
The fete is Christmas-themed and will feature amusement rides and games, international food stalls, local handmade gifts, entertainment and much more.
It's in Theodore Street, on Saturday, from 10am to 2pm.
The popular Scandinavian Christmas Bazaar is on Sunday from 11am to 4pm at the Albert Hall on Commonwealth Avenue.
There will be Christmas markets, a Scandinavian cafe, children's Lucia procession, entertainment, raffle and more! Everyone welcome. Entry by donation.
Folk dancing is at 1.30pm and the lucia procession at 2pm.
As well as the entertainment, there are stallholders with homewares, gifts and food items. Please note that a few stalls are cash-only and that there is no ATM on site. For everyone's comfort, there will be a community hub on the northern terrace - with more stalls, covered seating areas and an ice cream van.
The Murrumbateman Village Market is on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.
And, don't forget, the Capital Region Farmers Market is at Canberra Stadium, for this Saturday only, from 7am to 11.30am to accommodate the Spilt Milk Festival.
The stadium, aka GIO Stadium, is in Battye Street, Bruce.
Look out for Christmas produce, fresh cherries and all the usual market offerings.
